$36,725,670 Cavaliers guard floats $250,000 idea to convince Ja Morant & Zion Williamson to join NBA Dunk Contest

The Cleveland Cavaliers head into the NBA's All-Star break with a 44-10 record, While all eyes are on their championship capabilities, their star guard has proposed an idea to attract bigger names to the Dunk Contest. Darius Garland, who will play in the All-Star game in San Francisco, shared his thoughts on the lack of big names in the Dunk Contest during an episode of "Run it Back" with former NBA players Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams along with Michelle Beadle.

The discussion followed the NBA's official announcement of the lineup for the 2025 Dunk Contest. This year's participants are Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, Andre Jackson Jr. and Mac McClung. While McClung's attempt at a three-peat is notable, the line-up lacks top NBA stars, leading to disappointment by fans and media alike.

With his fellow 2019 draft class members Ja Morant and Zion Williamson amongst the popular dunkers in the league, Garland was asked what it would take for a player of his stature to join the Dunk Contest, according to the Cavaliers guard, it comes down to a lack of financial motivation.

"We need to up the bonus or something. $250,000 or something, that'd get you somewhere! We could get Ja [Morant] or Zion [Williamson] or somebody, and I know they don't want to dunk no more, and all the other comments they've said, but if that money is talking.....if you hold the m up, I would be in the dunk contest and I can barely dunk!" said the Cavaliers guard, in discussion with the crew on 'Run it Back' about what it would take to get bigger names back in the NBA Dunk Contest.

The Cavaliers guard has previously participated with Zion Williamson at the 2018 Powerade Jam Fest

The 2018 Powerade Jame Fest, featured a bunch of McDonald's All-Americans including Garland and Williamson. Other notable NBA names such as Keldon Johnson, Quentin Grimes, and Nassir Little also participated in the event, which boasted a much more interesting lineup than the one promised for the 2025 All-Star Weekend.

The Cavaliers guard struggled to make a dunk in the contest and was outperformed by the other competitors. Perhaps it would be unwise for the NBA to spend over $250,000 to see the former Vanderbilt player in the Dunk Contest.

For stars like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, the price point may still be enticing from a business perspective if the NBA aims to revive the Dunk Contest to its former glory. For 2025, however, a potential Mac McClung three-peat remains the best possible outcome as the G-League guard returns for his annual moment of fame.

