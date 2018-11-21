×
4 blockbuster trades that could change the 2018/19 NBA season

Elliott T
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    21 Nov 2018, 20:57 IST

Anthony Davis has been forever linked with a move away from the New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis has been forever linked with a move away from the New Orleans Pelicans

NBA franchises are free to trade players until the deadline on February 7th, and this means that we still have plenty of time to see a potential power-shifting trade. Teams are becoming increasingly open to trading their best players away, as a lot of organizations are currently focused on a rebuild.

Cracks have also begun to show in the juggernaut that is the Golden State Warriors. This may encourage general managers to make a blockbuster move in the hopes of beating Steve Kerr's team. We are not saying that these trades will happen, however, there is always the possibility that a franchise could pull off one of these four trades, and it would likely change the dynamic of the NBA.

#4 Kemba Walker to the Lakers

Kemba Walker would be a great fit for the Lakers
Kemba Walker would be a great fit for the Lakers

Since being drafted in 2011, Kemba Walker has enjoyed a steady rise towards the top of the NBA. The Hornets star is now among the league's elite point guards and he has earned a place in the previous two All-Star games.

Walker recently dropped 60 points on the 76ers, and he currently leads the NBA in scoring. The 28-year-old is earning just $12,000,000 for the season, and he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Offering Lonzo Ball may be enough to acquire Walker, and the trade would pair LeBron James with an elite player, something he is currently missing.

#3 Kevin Love to the Nuggets

Kevin Love is now at a franchise in complete rebuild mode
Kevin Love is now at a franchise in complete rebuild mode

Just weeks after LeBron James left for Los Angeles, Kevin Love committed to the Cavaliers by signing a new four-year, $120 million extension. Despite this, Love probably didn't expect the team to be as bad as they have been, as the Cavaliers currently have the worst record in the entire NBA.

The 30-year-old is a 5x All-Star, and if a team came calling, the Cavaliers may allow him to leave. The Denver Nuggets are currently having a terrific season and by adding Love, they will be almost assured of a high seeded playoff place.

Cleveland will be looking for draft picks in return, although they may need to take a player such as Mason Plumlee. It could be a very exciting season for the Nuggets if they pull this one off.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Kemba Walker NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Elliott T
CONTRIBUTOR
