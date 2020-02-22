4 feats Trae Young achieved while dropping 50 points on the Miami Heat

Trae Young became the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points in a game

A superstar in the making, Trae Young dropped 50 points on the Miami Heat on Thursday. His incredible shooting range and ability to create plays for his teammates at will gave a huge boost to the fourth-quarter comeback of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks came right back into the game and beat the Heat by the margin of 129-124 on the night.

Young finished the night with 50 points and eight assists, knocking down eight three-pointers. With this epic performance, Young has achieved some feats that very few of his age can boast.

Listed below are four feats that Young achieved last night:

1) Scoring at least 45 points in a game six times at such an age

LeBron James had scored at least 45 points in a game seven times at 21 years of age or younger. Young thus joins an elite list by being just the second player to achieve the feat six times.

LeBron James

Other people on the list are Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan, who have done it five and four times, respectively.

Trae Young has now scored at least 45 points six times in his career. Only LeBron has more such games at 21 or younger.



Here’s the NBA all-time leaderboard for most ganes w/ 45+ points before turning 22 years old:



LeBron James: 7

Trae Young: 6

Kevin Durant: 5

Michael Jordan: 4 https://t.co/HTYW1ObiWe — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 21, 2020

2) Fourth youngest player to score 50 points

Young became the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points in a game at the age of 21 years and 154 days. James did it thrice before turning 22, whereas Devin Booker and Brandon Jennings are the other two players above Young.

Devin Booker

TRAE YOUNG is the 4th youngest player in NBA history to score 50!



B. Jennings (20-052) 55 PTS

LeBron (20-080) 56 PTS

Booker (20-145) 70 PTS

LeBron (20-345) 52 PTS

LeBron (21-022) 51 PTS

Trae (21-154) 50 PTS



Via @bball_ref pic.twitter.com/jEuXokq7uC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 21, 2020

3) First Hawks player to drop 50 points since 2001

Young has now become the only Hawks player to drop 50 points since 2001. It was Shareef Abdur-Rahim who previously achieved the feat 19 years ago.

Some context on Trae Young's 50-point game:



4th-youngest player to ever score 50 points in game (LeBron 3x, Devin Booker, Brandon Jennings)



1st Hawks player with a 50-point game since 2001 (Shareef Abdur-Rahim) pic.twitter.com/Nin4ftS5HC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 21, 2020

4) The most 40-point games within the first two seasons

Young has now beaten Shaquille O’Neal for having the most 40-point games in the first two seasons of a player's career, since the 1976-77 merger.

Trae Young has surpassed Shaquille O’Neal for the most 40-point games within a player’s first two seasons, since the 1976-77 merger.



Trae Young (11)

Shaquille O’Neal (10)

Michael Jordan (7)

Allen Iverson (6)

LeBron James (6) pic.twitter.com/53V5e4lAZF — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) February 21, 2020

Young has 11 40-point games and tops the list of players like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.