4 key names to watch out for in the West as Play-In battle looms ft. Anthony Davis

After an intense battle in the Western Conference standings over the past few weeks, the competition continues with the play-in tournament for the final two spots in the playoffs. The Golden State Warriors (#7), Memphis Grizzlies (#8), Sacramento Kings (#9) and Dallas Mavericks (#10) will battle it out this week to keep their season alive.
The teams are sure to put on a show in the high-stakes matchups, which will require their star players to elevate their performance. Considering that, let's take a look at a few key players to watch out for in the West's play-in battle.
4 key names to watch out for in the West as Play-In battle looms
#1 Anthony Davis
Ever since the shocking trade that landed him with the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis has something to prove. The majority of the NBA world discounted the trade as highly unfair to the Mavericks, equating Davis to not quite the same level as Luka Doncic.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
If Anthony Davis can lead the injury-riddled Mavericks to a spot in the playoffs, that would be a significant statement to shut anyone doubting his capabilities.
While his participation remains questionable for the Mavericks' first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Davis is expected to step up to the challenge if cleared to play.
#2 Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors have participated in three play-in games so far, and are yet to win their first game in the format. However, this time around, the Warriors will have two home-game opportunities to book their spot in the playoffs.
Steph Curry is expected to deliver a chef's special when called upon by Bay Area fans. Given that the Warriors are expected to have a deep run this year, the four-time NBA champion must step up in the do-or-die scenarios to ensure the team's postseason ticket.
#3 Jimmy Butler
Playoff Jimmy is real. The last time Butler played in a play-in tournament was in 2023 when he helped the Miami Heat clinch the eighth seed in the East before leading them all the way to the NBA Finals.
Since then, Jimmy Butler has not participated in any postseason game, leaving fans missing his elevated playoff form.
Butler is expected to be the X-factor for the Warriors as they look to secure their first play-in tournament win. The six-time NBA All-Star has been impactful for Golden State ever since his debut for the team, and is expected to elevate to 'Playoff Jimmy' form for the postseason.
#4 Ja Morant
For the Memphis Grizzlies to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the play-in tournament, the team needs its star player, Ja Morant, to rise up to the challenge.
Morant had previously led the Grizzlies to an overtime victory, eliminating the Warriors in the 2020-21 play-in tournament to book their spot in the playoffs. However, this time around, Golden State will be ready to limit the star guard's efficiency.
While his participation in the tournament is currently questionable, expect Morant to come out with aggression and be even more explosive than usual if he is cleared to play.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.