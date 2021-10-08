4 NBA players likely to reach 5,000 career assists in the 2021-22 season

There are certain milestones that most NBA players look forward to reaching over the course of their careers. Whether it is a high number of points, rebounds or assists, the value of each milestone is undeniable. When playing at the highest level of any sport, being able to accumulate these stats is a testament to one's ability.

One of the most basic statistical features in basketball is the assist. The assist stat is a determinant of a player's ability to get their teammates involved over the course of a game.

While the league is currently graced by players who have accumulated over 10,000 assists (such as Chris Paul), there are some players who are on the verge of a similar milestone.

This article lists the four NBA players who are likely to reach 5,000 career assists in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#4 Damian Lillard: 4,514 assists

Damian Lillard wins a gold medal with the USA Men's Basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is known as one of the most explosive scorers and clutch performers in the NBA. However, he has also shown himself to be a talented passer and playmaker.

Drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2012, Damian Lillard proved to be a dominant offensive force. Having been paired alongside a healthy LaMarcus Aldridge early in his career, he also had the option of passing the ball to another gifted scorer.

Over the course of his nine-year NBA career, Lillard has recorded a total of 4,514 assists.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

👆 (that's an NBA playoff first)12 made three-pointers.

👆 (also an NBA playoff first)An all-time performance from 55 points. 10 assists.👆 (that's an NBA playoff first)12 made three-pointers.👆 (also an NBA playoff first)An all-time performance from @Dame_Lillard 55 points. 10 assists.

👆 (that's an NBA playoff first)12 made three-pointers.

👆 (also an NBA playoff first)An all-time performance from @Dame_Lillard. https://t.co/GSSkfONAxC

Falling short of the 5,000 mark by only 486 assists, Lillard has the chance to reach this milestone during the 2021-22 NBA season. Although he carries most of the scoring load for the side, the 31-year-old also averaged 7.5 assists last season.

Should he replicate that performance, Lillard should be on track to cross the 5,000 career assists mark.

#3 Ricky Rubio: 4,585 assists

Ricky Rubio in uniform for the Spanish Men's Basketball team

Ricky Rubio entered the NBA as one of the brightest prospects in the point guard position. Having played professionally from an early age, the Spaniard had a polished game and had established himself as a gifted passer.

Drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009, Rubio didn't play for the side until the 2011-12 season. He was paired alongside Kevin Love at the time, and the duo made the franchise an exciting destination for spectators.

Over the course of his 10 years in the NBA, Rubio has recorded a total of 4,585 assists.

NBA @NBA #PowerOfThePack Ricky Rubio's 10 assists in the 1st quarter ties a franchise record for the @Timberwolves Ricky Rubio's 10 assists in the 1st quarter ties a franchise record for the @Timberwolves! #PowerOfThePack https://t.co/iL73fDHzGS

Ricky Rubio averaged 6.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 season, an estimated 415 assists short of the 5,000 career assist benchmark. He should be able to achieve the milestone this upcoming season, provided that he is given relevant minutes and plays enough games.

Playing with the young Cleveland Cavaliers, Rubio has a number of finishers available to him who can help him cross this milestone.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh