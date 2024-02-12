4 NBA players spotted in attendance for 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII game in Las Vegas ft. LeBron James & more

Super Bowl LVIII is underway and five NBA players stole the show upon their arrival. The league stars attended to support their fellow athletes and show love for their favorite teams. They headline the guest list for the famed NFL event together with some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

Most NBA players are fans of football and usually make time to attend NFL games. But one of the games that players usually go to is the Super Bowl. It's the biggest game of the season for the league and decides which team wins a championship. The game also holds some of the most legendary musical halftime show performances.

#4 Tony Parker

The former NBA star had an intense weekend. After going to a U2 concert at the Las Vegas Sphere, Tony Parker decided to stay a little longer in the state. He was present at the Super Bowl as he posted a selfie from the bleachers before the game started.

Parker played for the San Antonio Spurs for most of his career. Fans know him as a four-time NBA champion and a Finals MVP. Aside from basketball, the French point guard has taken an interest in other sports.

#3 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal was seen photographed with the CEO of the Sacramento Kings, Vivek Ranadivé on Instagram. Shaq is also a fan of the NFL and has been a long-time fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Before the game, he was asked which team he thinks will win. Shaq joked around and said the Cowboys would win it. Eventually, he named the Chiefs as his pick to win the Super Bowl.

#2 Draymond Green

After the Golden State Warriors' win against the Phoenix Suns last night, Draymond Green traveled to Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl. Green is likely showing support for the 49ers as they represent the same city in their respective leagues.

Green is also good friends with the Chiefs' star players, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The two-way forward is known to be an intelligent athlete as he's played multiple sports in his life, including football.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James was seen inside Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Along with his agent, Rich Paul and Draymond Green. James has been actively a fan of the NFL since the season started. Fans who follow him on social media are aware of his excitement when it comes to the sport of football.

James was with his wife, Savannah as the two of them watched patiently from the VIP section. The LA Lakers star was also a multi-sport athlete during high school. He was a wide receiver for St. Vincent–St. Mary's football team.

4 NBA players rooting for 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII

There are NBA players past and present who have shown support for their favorite NFL team. Now, we have four outstanding players who are rooting for the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl.

NBA legend Gary Payton is from San Francisco, which naturally makes him a 49ers fan. Klay Thompson and his former teammate, Andre Iguodala, are both fans of the team. James Harden is a California native and has shown support for the team closely. LeBron James was a former Dallas Cowboys and has now switched to supporting the Cleveland Browns as well as the California team.

