When NBA players aren't competing on the court, many of them can be found supporting their favorite NFL teams. Although the NFL and NBA seasons largely coincide, players have plenty of opportunities to support their favorite teams. In addition, we've seen plenty of NBA stars support NCAA football teams.

This weekend, the NFL Super Bowl will take place, with the San Francisco 49ers hoping to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is expected to be watched by millions of fans, including NBA players around the league.

Ahead of the big game, let's look at five NBA players who are supporting the San Francisco 49ers in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NBA players supporting the San Francisco 49ers

#5: Gary Payton

2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Hall of Famer and NBA 75 team member has long been a fan of the San Francisco 49ers despite being from Oakland. As he explained previously, despite being from Oakland, the fact that the NFL Raiders left the city has led him to support the 49ers.

As he explained in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show five years ago:

"Everybody don’t like me in Oakland because of that. I really don’t care though … When a team leaves your city and they’re going to leave again, I can’t be a fan."

#4: Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

While Klay Thompson has struggled on the court this season, playing his way onto the bench for the team's recent game, he's likely excited for the Super Bowl. Leading up to the big game, Thompson was seen wearing a 49ers jacket, indicating his fandom.

In addition, he has been seen on the sideline supporting the 49ers at their games. To further add to his case, the four-time NBA champ was seen shaking hands with a number of 49ers players who were courtside late last season.

#3: Andre Iguodala

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala joins his former teammate Klay Thompson on the list of NBA players who support the San Francisco 49ers. In the past, Iguodala has appeared in the locker room for 49ers games, while also appearing in the broadcasting booth.

After joining the Golden State Warriors in 2013, Iguodala began to make his 49ers fandom known, hanging out with then-coach Jim Harbaugh after a big 49ers win.

Expand Tweet

#2: James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

James Harden, who is a California native, is also one of the NBA players who will be supporting the San Francisco 49ers heading into Sunday's game. In the past, Harden has supported the team on social media.

In addition, he's appeared on the sideline while at 49ers games, leading many fans to wondering whether or not he will be in attendance this Sunday. With the Clippers having an off-day Harden could attend the game in Vegas.

Expand Tweet

#1: LeBron James

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

Although LeBron James has long been considered a Dallas Cowboys fan, he's since set the record straight. In addition to being a Cleveland Browns fan, James has been a San Francisco 49ers fan.

In a video on social media from earlier this season, James threw his support behind the 49ers rather than the Dallas Cowboys when the two NFL teams played.

Expand Tweet

Heading into the Super Bowl on Sunday, a number of NBA players have voiced their predictions on the big game. While some like Rudy Gobert simply want to see a good game, others are firmly entrenched on one side.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!