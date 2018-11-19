×
4 NBA Superstars that could retire at the end of the season

Elliott T
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
324   //    19 Nov 2018, 20:21 IST

Will Carmelo Anthony call it quits after a difficult few years?
Will Carmelo Anthony call it quits after a difficult few years?

The career span of an NBA star is affected by a number of different factors. Age, injuries and internal motivation can all lead NBA players to call it quits, and the summer of 2019 will result in a number of high profile names exiting the league.

Just this past summer we saw the likes of Manu Ginobili and Richard Jefferson retire after lengthy careers, and despite the current NBA season being a month old, speculation regarding the future of a number of stars has already begun. So here are four high profile names who may retire from the NBA at the end of the 2018/19 season.

#4 Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki has spent the last 20 years in Dallas
Nowitzki has spent the last 20 years in Dallas

Nowitzki turned 40 in June, and the power forward himself has consistently stated that this may be his final season in the NBA. His production was at an all-time low last season, and the German has not yet made an appearance during the current season.

Dallas are moving towards youth with the outstanding Luka Doncic leading the way, however Nowitzki's experience and knowledge remain incredibly useful in mentoring the much younger members of the roster. If Nowitzki does call it quits in 2019, he will retire as both an NBA Champion and one of the highest scoring players in the league's history.

#3 Vince Carter

Carter is currently the oldest player featuring in the NBA
Carter is currently the oldest player featuring in the NBA

Vince Carter is not only the oldest active player in the NBA, he is also one of the oldest players of all-time. The Atlanta Hawks star will be 42 by the time the NBA season ends, and Carter himself has admitted that his career is nearing the end due to his age and physical decline.

The 8-time All-Star has not lost his passion for the game of Basketball, and he averaged 18 minutes per-game for Sacramento last season. Just like Nowitzki, Carter is important in offering advice to Atlanta's young core of players, however father time may finally force Carter to retire in 2019.

