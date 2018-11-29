NBA 2018-19: 4 ways players did not give thanks during the Thanksgiving break

'Tis the season for thanks. But while everyone has been returning to their normal jobs after the Thanksgiving break, the NBA had not stopped at all.

This week, the Golden State Warriors had lots to be thankful for, as they won two games after a dismal losing streak. Further, Kemba Walker had lots of good things going on in Charlotte Hornets where he produced some amazing stats (43, 4, 5) to help steal a win.

Some other parts of Week 6 were filled with diss after diss, and while that might get you kicked off the Thanksgiving table, here are the sickest burns rated.

#1 Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich

It's weird to think that these two can even feud, but that's a large word for some low-key drama that's brewing between these two.

Popovich himself brought the Spurs drama back into the limelight. The tension that was brewing last season between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs had disseminated when Pop spoke well of him after trading him to the Raptors.

However, it seems like that sentiment has passed as of last Sunday. Popovich praised Patty Mills's leadership, before throwing shade at one of his best players. He said that though Leonard was a wonderful player, he was never a leader, and that although his talent was a big part of the team, his leadership was not that important to their dynamic.

Given the context of the interview, it seems as though Popovich was commenting on the happenings of last season. Leonard had refused to play a certain number of games as he either did not want to travel or had just been medically cleared and did not want to take the chance.

On being asked about it, Leonard defended himself and said he was not sure of the reference of the comments.

However petty this may seem, it isn't surprising that it's coming from Popovich.

