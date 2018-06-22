2018 NBA Draft: 5 Biggest Losers

We explain to you which teams lost out on the opportunity to make the best of a stacked draft class, as well as a player who dropped too low

This year's NBA draft had its fair share of surprises. The top 3 picks went according to general consensus, as the Suns drafted Arizona Wildcat DeAndre Ayton with the #1 overall pick, the Kings took Marvin Bagley off the board at #2 and Luka Doncic went at #3. All 3 of them are players with the potential to be transcendent, difference-making stars for their franchises, and there was no way any of them would drop lower than this in the draft.

While we've already taken a look at the 5 biggest winners from draft night, it's time to turn our attention to factions which weren't able to make the best of a draft class that has been awaited for with high expectations. On this list, we count down teams that missed the bus or messed up with their lunch money yesterday, and for once, the New York Knicks aren't one of the teams we feature here:

#1 Philadelphia 76ers

Mikal Bridges was traded to the Phoenix Suns within minutes of getting drafted

The NBA has evolved from a league dominated by big men who could score on the inside to one where perimeter players now reign supreme with their shooting from the outside. No team can overstock on 3-and-D players today. With that being said, the Philadelphia 76ers missed out on an opportunity to do exactly that, instead trading down in the draft to pick up point guard Zhaire Smith from the Suns, who drafted him with their other first-round pick.

There is a real possibility that the Sixers live to regret this day. Bridges shot nearly 44% in his junior year of college basketball - a figure that you could see translating into the NBA in the future. He has all the physical tools to be an impactful swing player right off the bat. While the Sixers get another go in the first round next year, the Suns look much better than they did last year, and the pick they yielded to Philly might not be top-10 next year.

Bridges' mother works with the 76ers' HR. One can only imagine the roller-coaster of emotions that he and his mom went through yesterday.