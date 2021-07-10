5 active NBA head coaches who had successful careers as players

Making the move from player to head coach in the NBA is no easy feat. However, a few former players like Wes Unseld and and the current Brooklyn Nets coach, Steve Nash, seek to continue their impeccable run in the league, this time as a coach.

Players with high basketball IQ are often the likeliest candidates to turn out to be NBA head coaches after they retire. But that is not a prerequisite as there are great coaches like Gregg Popovich, who never played professional basketball.

Regardless, active players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, and Draymond Green, who have all had exceptional runs in the NBA, are most likely to become coaches further down the line. With their understanding of the game and relative success, the chances of them picking up a clipboard in the NBA sometime in the future are great.

More often than not, ex-players like to stick around the NBA in some capacity after they retire, which is why a great number of them are coaches. There are obvious outliers to this trend as well. Michael Jordan, who is perhaps the greatest player in NBA history, stated that he does not have the patience for coaching. Instead, he earned a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to stay actively connected to the sport.

That said, here are five active NBA head coaches who have had successful careers as players.

#1 Steve Kerr

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr is the most decorated individual on this list, both as a player and as an NBA head coach. He was the 50th overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft but wasted no time in showing his talents in the NBA.

Kerr was part of the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s, winning three NBA championships during his time there. Due to the Bulls' rebuild in 1998, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, where he won two NBA championships in 1999 and 2003 before announcing his retirement in 2003.

Top 10 Spurs performances. #7 Steve Kerr gets hot against the Mavs in Game 6 of the 2003 Western Conference Finals. Sends spurs to their 2nd NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/mb18L7hfjK — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) April 5, 2020

Although he joined the Golden State Warriors as a rookie coach, he broke several records held by more experienced NBA head coaches. He won 21 of his first 23 games and ended the season with a 67-15 run, making him the highest winning rookie NBA head coach.

Steve has led the Warriors to 3 NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018) so far and won the NBA Coach of the Year award in 2016.

#2 Tyronn Lue

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers

The former NBA player currently serves as the head coach of the LA Clippers. Although Tyronn Lue is an accomplished NBA head coach, his playing career was more impressive.

Lue was lauded for his impressive comebacks in the 2021 NBA season against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz. The Clippers put up a brave fight against the Phoenix Suns but were knocked out in the Western Conference Finals. Regardless of the outcome of the 2021 NBA playoffs for the Clippers, it was their deepest playoff run in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the point guard had a decent run as a player, winning two NBA championships with the LA Lakers. His introduction to the NBA was tough, but Lue picked things up in the 2001 playoffs as he was used to man-mark Allen Iverson during the 2001 NBA Finals.

On this date in 2001, Allen Iverson had 48 points - and stepped over Tyronn Lue after scoring 2 of them - as the 76ers beat the Lakers in OT, 107-101, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.



It was the Lakers' only loss that postseason as they would win the series in 5 games. pic.twitter.com/SR8ZBLdJOU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2020

He won the NBA championship once more with the Cleveland Cavaliers and coached the Eastern Conference NBA All-Star team in 2016.

