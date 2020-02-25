5 Active NBA head coaches with the winningest regular-season record

Billy Donovan is among the coaches in the NBA with the best win ratio's

Due to how competitive the modern NBA has become, it is becoming more and more difficult for teams to challenge for a title. While plenty of time used to be afforded to a rebuild, front offices are now intent on always being in contention, and head coaches often pay the ultimate price for a lack of success on the court.

Winning is the primary aim of coaches in any sport, although with the NBA having the highest turnover in coaches among major leagues - win ratios are especially important. So, of the 30 coaches currently leading NBA teams, here we will take a look at the individuals with the winningest regular-season records.

#5 Erik Spoelstra - Win Percentage: 59.3

Erik Spoelstra has spent his entire coaching career with the Miami Heat

After injuries ended his playing at the age of 26, Erik Spoelstra took up an assistant role coach with the Miami Heat back in 1997. Spoelstra spent more than a decade in the role before replacing Pat Riley as head coach in 2008 at just the age of 37. Spoelstra delivered playoff basketball during his first two seasons with the team, and he hit the jackpot in 2010 as LeBron James opted to take his talents to South Beach.

With a starting trio of James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, the Heat finished top of the Southeast standings in four consecutive seasons and were also crowned champions in 2012 and 2013. Following James' departure in 2014, Spoelstra has led the Heat to the playoffs just twice, although he has never guided his side to fewer than 37-regular season wins. Overall, Spoelstra has guided the Heat to 559 wins from his 943 games in charge - giving him a 59.3 percent win ratio.

