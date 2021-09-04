5 active NBA players with the most 30-points-per-game seasons 

Scoring 30+ points per game in a season is no mean feat in the NBA, with only a few players over the years achieving it.

It requires a tremendous amount of efficiency to be able to achieve those numbers. Last season, only two players - Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal - were able to rack up those numbers for their respective teams.

The two are among only six active players to have achieved the feat of scoring at least 30 points per game in an NBA season. On that note, let's find out which of the five active NBA players have the most multiple 30-points-per-game seasons.

#5 LeBron James - 2 NBA seasons

LeBron James warms up before playing an NBA game.

LeBron James will probably find himself in the top 5 in multiple record books comprising active players, thanks to his longevity. The LA Lakers talisman was one of the first active players to score 30+ points per game in multiple seasons.

He achieved the feat for the first time during the 2005-06 NBA campaign, his third in the league. James averaged 31.4 points per game that season. It wasn't enough to help him land his first scoring title in the NBA, though. That's because the late great Kobe Bryant won the title that season, averaging a staggering 35.4 points per outing.

LeBron James' second season averaging 30 points per game came in 2007-08. This time, he won the scoring title award. It remains the latest time in his career when he averaged 30+ points per game during a season.

#4 Kevin Durant - 2 NBA seasons

Kevin Durant's two 30+ points per game seasons came during his time with the OKC Thunder.

Kevin Durant is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers to ever play in the NBA. His 7' 0" frame and guard-like dribbling skills allow him to create space in offense, and score at will, regardless of the opposition.

Durant did not take time to get going in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets star won the NBA scoring title three straight seasons, starting from his third year in the league.

We just had an "on this date" of @KDTrey5 becoming the youngest player to ever win a scoring title - he'd go on to win four, putting him behind only MJ and Wilt. So who of the three is the greatest scorer (not player, scorer) of all time? pic.twitter.com/PN7svZE4aA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 15, 2020

Playing for the OKC Thunder at the time, Durant scored 30 points per game in the 2009-10 NBA campaign. He averaged 30.1 points per game to win the first scoring title of his career that year.

The second and latest time Durant averaged 30+ points per game during his career was in 2013-14, also with the OKC Thunder. He averaged 32 points per game that season to win his fourth scoring title.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav