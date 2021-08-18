5 active NBA players with most games of scoring at least one 3-pointer: Where does Stephen Curry feature?

If there is ever a conversation about the NBA, Steph is a key component of the conversation. There is always that one Steph Curry fan who can't help but tell us for the 50th time how Curry changed the game of basketball forever. The worst takeaway from this verbal transaction? We can't help but begrudgingly admit the greatness of Steph Curry.

He is obviously one of the best shooters and possibly the best three-point shooter. But to decisively conclude whether he is the greatest three-point-shooter of all time or not, we must continuously test him on various stat lines and numbers.

On this list, we pit the easily loveable Golden State Warriors point guard with the leaders of "most games of at least scoring one three-pointer" category. If we look at the stats, we immediately realize that Chef Curry is not in the top five on this list. Alarmingly, he is at number eight.

Top five active NBA players with most games of scoring at least one three-pointer

A deeper look helps us realize the difference in career games played between Steph and the players on the list is the reason for it. One of the players to appear in this top five list with the least number of career games played still has 115 more games under his belt than Curry. In his 762 NBA games, Curry has managed to score at least one three-pointer in 723 games.

Let's take a look at the top five NBA players featured on this list and see if Steph can make it to the list or the top of the list in his remaining career.

#5 Chris Paul - 752 games

Chris Paul in a game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers

Mr. Point God is arguably the best mid-range shooter in the NBA currently. In one of our previous articles we compared his mid-range stats to reach this conclusion. On this list, though, we discuss something entirely different.

Chris Paul has hit a total of 1481 threes in the NBA. He is definitely not on the list of the best three-point shooters in the league at present. however, he has always been able to make the necessary threes whenever the game demands it of him. That's why he has 752 games under his belt with at least one three-pointer scored.

#4 J.J. Redick - 772

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

It is interesting to see J.J. Redick in fourth spot for the simple reason that he is not by any means one of the leading scorers in the NBA. He has enjoyed a better than average career in his lifetime, played alongside some excellent players, and ranked above Point God in the list of most games of scoring at least one three-pointer. He had 772 such games out of 877 career games.

