5 Active NBA players who are likely to get their jerseys retired by multiple teams

The last decade of the NBA witnessed the presence of unrivaled ball players. The league has seen extraordinary scorers, defenders and playmakers put up phenomenal performances season after season.

Some of these stars represented multiple teams and left a lasting impact on their respective clubs. Some of the stars played for only one team, making a mark while playing for one single club.

Five active NBA players who are likely to get their jerseys retired by multiple teams

In today's list, we will look at active NBA players who have enjoyed incredible seasons with multiple teams. These players left such a lasting impact on every team they represented, it is only natural to assume that their present and past clubs will retire their jerseys once the players exit from the NBA.

#5 James Harden

James Harden in Chinese New Year Houston Rockets colors

James Harden was picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder as their third overall pick in 2009. If one had to define Harden's career with two words, they would be "neverending growth."

From the NBA's sixth man in 2011-12 to the regular season MVP in 2017-18, the Beard has come a long, long way. He is now considered by all teams and fans as not only a killer scorer but also one of the best players in the last decade.

Harden has played for three clubs in his career. With OKC, alongside Westbrook and Durant, James took his team to the NBA finals after 33 years of drought. He was traded to the Houston Rockets the very next season. A trade that would change Harden's career.

While playing for the Rockets, Harden bloomed from a decent scorer to an offensive machine. In his first season with Houston, the Beard averaged 25.9 points per game. He broke multiple scoring ceilings set during the 2018-19 season by averaging 36.1 points, 7.5 assists and five turnovers.

Harden currently represents the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are the top contenders in the upcoming season and Harden is sure to register some unbelievable points.

#4 Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

Chris Paul, in his 16 seasons, has established himself as one of the most influential point guards in the league. His playmaking has been elevated to a level where he is now called the Point God by fans, analysts, and fellow competitors. Paul is, simply put, a basketball genius. His sense of game-rhythm, set-up and tearing apart through rival strategies remains unrivaled.

Point God recently reached his first NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns despite spectacular performances season-after-season. He will again try to fight his way into the championship round in 2021-22. He remains the most lethal mid-range shooter even in the 2020-21 season.

The 11 time All-star, 2006 Rookie of the Year and four-time NBA assists leader is nearing the end of his career and there is undoubtedly a high probability that many of the clubs he has played for will retire his jersey once he bids farewell to the league.

