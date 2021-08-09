5 active NBA players with most losses after scoring 30+ points

If we were to compare the NBA league with itself from the past, we'd realize how drastically it has changed. The way players attack and score now is not the same as it was only a few decades ago. Confident scorers in the league shoot from beyond the parameter for that one extra point even with an empty paint. The hunger for dropping big numbers grows and grows.

Now, the claim above doesn't intend to say that the league in the past lacked good scorers. The league has always enjoyed incredible scorers that could explode on any given night for a 40 point game. Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon and Wilt Chamberlain were notable players from the bygone era that would fall upon their opponents like a curse and score regardless of who defended them.

We can never undermine the impact these players have had on the NBA or their otherworldly scoring abilities. But from 1990s until early 2000s league, defense became a key area of team strategy and big men's influence increased on the court. Attempting often from beyond the parameter was a luxury reserved for a few. In such conditions, it is only natural that individual and team scores across the the NBA teams were not as proportionate as one would expect.

If you look at the stats and team scoring averages of the last 30 years, you'll find that the average points scored per game by a team is at the highest in the last fifty years. In the 2021 NBA season, teams on average scored 112.1 points per game, an unbelievable 18.7 points more than in the 2003-04 season.

Per game scoring average by season (Via basketball-reference.com)

NBA players with most losses after scoring 30+

The present league doesn't only have a few specific players capable of dropping 30+ points a game one after the other. Scorers with the potential and skill to do so are spread across the NBA franchises, from Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers to Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, players now attack with a bag full of tricks.

Stephen Curry led the league in the 2020-21 NBA season, scoring 30+ points in 38 games. He was closely followed by Damian Lillard with 35 such games, Bradley Beal with 34, and Luka Doncic with 26. The league had 25 players in the last season who scored at least 10 games where they scored 30+ points.

Players to have scored 30+ points in 2020-21 (Via Statmuse)

In acknowledgement of this increase in exceptional scorers in the NBA, we look at five active players to have lost the most number of games despite scoring 30+ points in a game.

Interesting fact: This list is identical to the list of five active leading scorers in the NBA.

#5 Russell Westbrook - 83

Russell Westbrook is an athletic genius. His explosive strength, speed, and aggression are unparalleled. He can dominate any position or stat. Being the leader of the league in triple-doubles really allows Russ to dictate his supremacy without holding back.

Russell Westbrook will average a triple-double in a season for the fourth time in his career.



This stat is wild 😳 pic.twitter.com/DDt4BNXvZG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2021

In the 2018-19 season, Westbrook recorded 11 consecutive games where he scored 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists. Michael Jordan and Elfrid Payton are the only two players other than Russell to had had five or more consecutive games with such stats. Russell has recorded such streaks six times in his career.

Players to register consecutive games with 30+ Pts, 10+ Reb, and 10+ Ast. (Via NBA.com)

The thing we love the most about the NBA is that even after scoring such incredible numbers, an individual cannot guarantee their win. The triple-double king has lost a total of 83 games in his career, where he scored 30+ points, placing him fifth on this list.

#4 James Harden - 84

When the Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was asked who the most unstoppable player in the league was, his answer was James Harden. To understand what makes The Beard such a phenomenal scorer, we have to breakdown his moves.

First things first, Harden is a left-handed shooter. In the NBA, left-handed shooters are scarce, even scarcer are left-handed shooters that are deadly from anywhere on the court. Guarding even an average lefty is tricky, but guarding a lefty who can shoot step-back threes, quick mid-range jumpers, fantastic handles and easy floaters is incredibly difficult.

In the span of his NBA career, Harden has scored 30+ points in 354 games. His ability to dribble past players, create space, drive to the basket, finish from anywhere on the court, and draw fouls make him so good on the offensive end. However, being such a lethal offensive player is not always an air-tight recipe for wins. Harden has lost 84 matches in which he scored 30+ points placing him fourth on this list.

