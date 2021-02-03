5 active NBA players with the most personal fouls

Over the years, quite a few NBA players have developed a reputation of committing an incessant number of personal fouls.

A personal foul in basketball is one when a player infringes another via illegal personal contact; accumulating six such fouls in a single game leads to the player's ejection.

Five active NBA players with the most personal fouls

Personal fouls are the most common type of fouls in basketball. On that note, let us take a look at the five active NBA players who have committed the most personal fouls.

#5 Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Considering that the 10-time All-star has been playing in the NBA since 2005, it is no surprise that Chris Paul ranks high on the list of active players with the most personal fouls.

Chris Paul has been one of the most impressive two-way point guards in the competition and currently plies his trade for the Phoenix Suns.

Overall, Chris Paul has featured in 1039 NBA games, accumulating 2556 personal fouls. He has averaged 18.4 points and 9.4 assists per game throughout his career.

#4 Amir Johnson

Amir Johnson currently plays for the NBA G-League Ignite

Although not active in the NBA now, Amir Johnson has enjoyed multiple spells in the NBA.

He was the 56th-overall pick for the Detroit Pistons in the 2005 NBA draft; Johnson has since then played for the likes of Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Over the years, Amir Johnson has featured in 870 NBA games, racking up 2578 personal fouls.

Johnson was a versatile forward who could also play at the center; he spent most of his NBA career as a bit-part player though.

#3 Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap

Currently playing for the Denver Nuggets, Paul Millsap has accumulated 3109 personal fouls in 1016 NBA games over the last decade and a half.

Paul Millsap enjoyed the best stint of his career with the Atlanta Hawks; he is also a 4-time All-star.

He was selected by the Utah Jazz as their 47th overall pick during the 2006 NBA draft.

Currently in his fourth season for the Denver Nuggets, Paul Millsap has averaged 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

#2 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony in action against the LA Lakers

In what comes as little surprise considering Carmelo Anthony’s fiery reputation, the current Portland Trailblazers ace has accumulated a large number of personal fouls since his NBA career commenced in 2003.

Carmelo Anthony has played 1140 NBA games, accumulating 3268 personal fouls. Now 36, the 10-time All-star has enjoyed a fruitful career, averaging 23.4 points. He has also represented the US National team at the Olympics on a record four occasions.

#1 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard is fresh off winning his first NBA title with the LA Lakers. Now with the Philadelphia 76ers. Howard is an 8-time NBA All-star who began his career with the Orlando Magic in 2004.

Since then, Howard has played 1134 NBA games, accumulating 3665 personal fouls.

Now 35, Dwight Howard has started only a handful of matches for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, averaging 6.2 points and 8.1 rebounds.

These numbers, however, pale in comparison with his overall career stats; Howard has averaged 16.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game throughout his illustrious career.