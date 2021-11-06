5 active NBA players with the most rebounds in their career

The NBA is home to some of the best basketball players in the league. Some of the greatest players like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul- Jabbar have achieved a lot of success and cemented their names as the greatest in the game. The aforementioned players were primarily known for their scoring, however, when their team needed them they also contributed by grabbing those necessary rebounds.

The art of rebounding the ball is special. Legends of the game like Bill Russell and Dennis Rodman perfected it. Even though their game was much more than just rebounding, they sometimes outrebounded the whole team by themselves and helped their team get to wins. In the modern game, players who can rebound the ball are considered assets to their teams.

Players like Andre Drummond and Clint Capela have established their names as the best rebounders in the league. The former averages 13.7 and the latter averages 10.5 RPG throughout their careers. Other players like Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert are also recognizably great rebounders of the ball. On that note, in today's article we talk about five active NBA players with the most rebounds in the league.

Five active NBA players with the most rebounds in their careers

#5 LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldrige is one of the best big's in the league. His presence in the paint and ability to nail down those jumpers have helped his team out of many tough situations. In his 16 year NBA career, Aldrige has played for three teams. However, he was in his prime when he played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 36 year old scored 12562 points in the nine seasons he played for the Trail Blazers. Aldrige was also a phenomenal rebounder of the ball, he secured 5343 and was a great help on the defensive board for the team. After serving the Blazers for 9 years, LaMarcus Aldrige decided to move to the San Antonio Spurs.

He was already a league veteran when he arrived there. The Big was an integral part of the team, scoring 7325 points and grabbing 3020 rebounds in the 6 seasons he played there. LaMarcus decided to move to the Brooklyn Nets for what looked like the final few seasons of his career. However, he has been brilliant for them. After deciding to retire midway through the 2020-21 season, he returned to action at the start of the season and has since been great for them. In his limited time at Brooklyn, the veteran has grabbed a total of 63 rebounds.

To put his rebounding stats into numbers, Aldridge has grabbed a total of 8517 rebounds at a career average of 8.7 RPG. He is proving to be a big addition for the Nets and will certainly add a lot more rebounds in his stint with the Nets.

#4 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond was drafted 9th overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2012. He is one of the best rebounders of the ball and is a big presence in the paint. While playing for Detroit, the big grabbed a total of 8199 rebounds. He has won four rebounding championships in his career and three of them came when he played for the Pistons.

He decided to move to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2020-21 season. He played two seasons for the Cavaliers and grabbed a total of 426 rebounds. The Lakers then signed him to the team. Although he came in as the second or sometimes third option center, he grabbed 214 rebounds in his only season there.

After just one season, Drummond moved to the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been great on the defensive and offensive board, grabbing a total of 75 rebounds in the eight games played so far. In his 12 years in the NBA, the 30 year old has grabbed a total of 8914 rebounds at an average of 13.7 rebounds.

