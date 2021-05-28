5 active players with most 30-point games in NBA Playoffs 

A 30-point game is one of the most highlighted stats for players in the NBA. The importance of having a huge scoring game like that assumes greater significance in the playoffs, considering how physical and intense the game gets in the postseason.

It isn't easy for players to make things happen at the scoring end, especially in the all-important NBA playoffs. However, not all players crack under that pressure; they instead step up and produce big performances.

On that note, let's take a look at the five active players in the NBA with the most 30-point games in the playoffs.

Note - All stats updated as on May 27th, 2021.

#5 Kawhi Leonard - 29

Kawhi Leonard

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard has 29 30-point games in his playoff career.

Initially, he started as a hardcore defender and wasn't as effective with his scoring., But as he developed his offensive game, he became one of the best two-way players in the league.

It was a key decision that he made at the time, which eventually helped him land his second NBA championship, playing for the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Kawhi Leonard currently leads the LA Clippers alongside Paul George and is one of their primary scorers.

#4 Stephen Curry - 40

Stephen Curry

A scoring record without Stephen Curry's name next to it is a very unfamiliar sight. The two-time league MVP and three-time NBA champion has 40 30-point games in the NBA Playoffs. He was a key player in helping the Golden State Warriors make five consecutive NBA finals appearances.

He won't be playing in the playoffs this year, as his team got knocked out in the play-in tournament. So Curry is the only player on this list who won't be able to improve his stat until next season, provided his team makes it to the playoffs.

#3 James Harden - 42

James Harden

James Harden was a scoring beast during his stint with the Houston Rockets. He joined the team in the 2012-13 NBA season and led them to eight consecutive playoff appearances. He has 42 30-point games in his playoff career.

He left the Rockets earlier this season in a blockbuster trade that saw him join ranks with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, forming one of the most dominating 'Big-Three's' the NBA has ever seen.

It isn't impossible for Harden to score plenty of 30-point games at the Nets. But because he now dons a playmaker role and not a primary scorer, it is unlikely he would significantly add to his tally.

Poetry in Motion pic.twitter.com/X6v9TDpYo0 — James Harden (@JHarden13) May 27, 2021

#2 Kevin Durant - 63

Kevin Durant

Harden's teammate Kevin Durant has had 63 30-point games in his playoff career, a stat that could increase this season. Durant was the primary scorer for the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors during his stints with the two franchises.

The two-time NBA champion and former league MVP is currently leading a star-studded team like the Brooklyn Nets as their primary scorer will fancy adding to his tally of 30-point games this postseason.

#1 LeBron James -118

LeBron James

LeBron James holds multiple records in the NBA regular and postseason. He is the all-time leader for most 30-point games (118) in NBA playoff history. He has been the Finals MVP in all of his NBA championship-winning campaigns (twice with the Miami Heat and once with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers).

He is currently trying to lead the Purple and Gold to a second-straight NBA title. However, after suffering an ankle injury that kept him out for almost a month and a half, James knows he isn't 100% yet. But considering his penchant to rise to the occasion on the big stage, LeBron James could very well add a few more 30-point games in his playoff career this season.

Pretty crazy stat they just flashed on the Jumbotron here at Barclays Center. LeBron James has more 30-point playoff games than Kevin Durant and James Harden combined. pic.twitter.com/GnEQsEiVv0 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 23, 2021