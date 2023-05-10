5 active players with most 30-point games in NBA playoffs history

The regular season is often dominated by good players. The playoffs and certainly the NBA Finals are when great players perform at their best.

Usually, fans only remember the legends who were at their best during the postseason because that is when things get hot. The players need to deliver for their teams.

The playoffs are more difficult because defences and coaches focus on neutralising the offensive strengths of the top players in the world. Although, the fact that teams are already worn out and exhausted after an 82-game season does play a role, too.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most 30-point games by active players in NBA playoff history:

Note: All stats updated as on May 8th, 2023.

#5. Kawhi Leonard - 35

Kawhi Leonard

Two-time defensive player of the year and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has 35 30-point games in his playoff career.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward started his career being a committed defender and wasn't much effective on the offensive end. However, overtime, he improved his shooting and offensive skill and became one of the best two-way guards in the league.

Leonard won two championships in his career, one with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and the other with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

#4. James Harden - 47

James Harden

James Harden broke numerous records while playing for the Houston Rockets. He has 47 30-point games in his playoff career.

While playing for the Rockets after the trade in 2012, he led them to eight consecutive playoff appearances. Harden is yet to win a championship, which he hopes to win alongside the current league MVP Joel Embiid.

#3. Stephen Curry - 57

Stephen Curry

The greatest shooter of all time is expected to be on this list. Steph has recorded 57 30-point games in his playoff career.

Two-time MVP, one of which is unanimous, four-time NBA champion, and the defending Finals MVP is considered to be one of the greatest playoff performers of all time.

Curry and the Warriors are currently trailing the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, 3-1. Only time will tell if they can defend their championship.

#2. Kevin Durant - 75

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is considered one of the greatest scorers of all time. His resume includes two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time scoring champion, and a league MVP. Durant has recorded 75 30-point games in his playoff career and continues to increase the tally.

#1. LeBron James - 118

LeBron James

LeBron James is the all-time leader in 30+ point games in the playoffs with 118, nine more than Michael Jordan.

A four-time NBA champion and a four-time league MVP has broken all sorts of scoring records in both regular season and the playoffs. He broke Kareem Abdul Jabbar's record and became the all-time leading scorer in the regular season this past year.

Poll : 0 votes