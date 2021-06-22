5 active players who have missed most free throws in NBA Playoffs 

Shooting free throws is definitely not as easy as it seems in the NBA. Players often tend to miss from the foul line, majorly because it requires a tremendous amount of focus and composure.

It isn't that easy to achieve these two things, considering the pace of the game, the physical and mental exhaustion, and the constant chirping from fans and opposition players.

Even the best players on a team struggle to convert from the charity stripe consistently. Ben Simmons is the latest example of that.

The Australian is considered to be one of the cornerstones of the Philadelphia 76ers. But he shot just 34.2% from the free-throw line in the 2021 NBA playoffs, which many believe was the biggest reason why the Sixers failed to make a deep postseason run this year.

Simmons' shooting woes saw him claim an unwanted record of registering the worst free-throw shooting percentage in postseason history for a player, with a minimum of 70 attempts.

With a minimum of 70 attempts, Ben Simmons' 34.2% free throw percentage this postseason is the worst in a postseason in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/G12fiDSXVN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2021

Many other active players apart from Simmons have also struggled to shoot the ball well from the foul line. On that note, let's find out which five active players have missed the most FTs in the NBA playoffs.

Listing the 5 active NBA players with the most missed free throw attempts in the postseason

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo (182 FTs missed)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an early entrant on this list, considering he has had the shortest of playoff careers among players on this list. The two-time league MVP has missed a total of 182 free throws in the postseason, despite playing just 54 games so far.

Harden’s reaction after the Giannis free throw airball pic.twitter.com/qWQ8UF64qb — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 20, 2021

Giannis seems to have struggled the most in the 2021 NBA playoffs from the foul line. Apart from Simmons, Giannis has also been under the scanner for his inability to make free throws efficiently. He's shooting only 53% from there so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs while attempting a team-high 8 shots per game.

#4 Andre Iguodala (190 FTs missed)

Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala is the third longest-tenured active player in the NBA right now. He is second only behind LeBron James on this list, with the most NBA playoff appearances (170) among active players.

Iguodala isn't the kind of player who can draw many fouls, though, as he has attempted 2.7 free throws per game in his NBA playoffs career. However, his conversion rate remains quite poor at only 58.2%.

