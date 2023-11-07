5 active players with most rebounds in NBA history ft. Andre Drummond

Looking at all-time rebounds in the NBA, the vast majority of best-performing players have retired and of the top 50, only two are still active in the league. Those are LA Lakers megastar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond.

With that in mind, we take a look at five NBA players who have grabbed the most rebounds in NBA history and are still playing in the league.

5 active players with the most rebounds in NBA history

#5, Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic is under a three-year, $60 million deal with the Chicago Bulls and has appeared in 831 games during his career in the NBA. The Montenegrin big man has grabbed 8,724 rebounds in his career.

Vucevic has career averages of 17.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 2.8 apg, on 49.6 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

#4, Kevin Love, Miami Heat

Kevin Love of the Miami Heat

The 2016 NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers has played 877 games in the league and has grabbed 9,089 boards in his career so far.

Love is averaging 16.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 2.3 apg in his career, on 43.9 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three. The veteran big man is under contract with the Heat through the summer of 2025, with the final year being a player option.

#3, Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond of the Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond is considered one of the top rebounders in the NBA. Now on an expiring contract with the Bulls, Drummond continues to be a top rebounder.

In 793 career games, Andre Drummond has 10,003 rebounds and has averages of 13.1 ppg, 12.6 rpg and 1.3 apg, on 54.2 percent from the field.

#2, DeAndre Jordan, Denver Nuggets

DeAndre Jordan (left) with Denver Nuggets teammate Vlatko Cancar (right) (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DeAndre Jordan is under a one-year contract with the Denver Nuggets as the backup center of the team behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Now in a limited role compared to his prime years, he is still considered an elite rebounder. In 1,020 games, he has grabbed 10,003 rebounds and has career averages of 9.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 0.9 apg, on 67.5 percent from the field.

#1, LeBron James, LA Lakers

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James is the top rebounder on our list of active players. He has appeared in 1,428 games and has grabbed 10,726 rebounds. He has career averages of 27.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 7.3 apg, on 50.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

James, who is the all-time scoring leader in the league, is under contract with the Lakers through the summer of 2025, with the 2024-25 season being a player option.