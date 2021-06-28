5 Active players with the most rebounds in an NBA Playoffs game 

Deandre Ayton made history in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He claimed 22 rebounds on the night to become the sixth active player to achieve the feat in an NBA playoffs game.

Most rebounds by a Suns player in a playoff game:



24 — Charles Barkley

23 — Charles Barkley

22 — Deandre Ayton tonight



(Submitted by @MikoPalero) pic.twitter.com/PDZjLGhJ9r — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 27, 2021

His performance was a testament to the fact that rebounding is pivotal in the crucial moments of matches. It gives the team a chance to exercise more control over the game due to extra possession and offers a great opportunity to score on second-chance points.

The importance of having great rebounders on your team is amplified during the NBA playoffs, considering the intensity and physicality that teams play with on the biggest stage.

On that note, we list five active players who have grabbed the most rebounds in an NBA playoffs game.

#1 Dwight Howard - 26 Rebounds (2015 NBA Playoffs)

3-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard being at the top of this list wouldn't come as a surprise to many. Howard has always made his presence felt in the paint, be it on the offensive end or defensive end. He has led the league in rebounding five times in his career so far.

Howard played for the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA playoffs and was key in helping them reach the Conference Finals that year. In Round 1 of their postseason campaign, the former LA Lakers big man played one of his best defensive games.

He claimed 26 of the 46 team rebounds and had two blocks and steals each in Game 3. Howard's incredible performance helped the Rockets defeat the Dallas Mavericks 130-128 and take a 3-0 series lead.

#2 Bismack Biyombo - 26 rebounds (2016 NBA Playoffs)

Bismack Biyombo (centre) in action for the Toronto Raptors

Bismack Biyombo matched Dwight Howard's record during the very next NBA playoffs campaign. He grabbed 26 rebounds for the Toronto Raptors against the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Conference Finals between the sides.

It was an intense defensive battle between the teams, with Biyombo stepping up big-time. He also made four blocks on the night as the Raptors claimed an important win to avoid going down 0-3. It gave themselves a fighting chance to win the series. However, they fell short in the end.

Bismack Biyombo ties Dwight Howard & Hakeem Olajuwon for most rebounds (26) in a playoff game since 1984. pic.twitter.com/JRuvj7PzbI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2016

