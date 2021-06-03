5 active players with the most number of points in NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have already given us some extraordinary performances from superstars such as Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers' whiz's 55-point night in a heartbreaking loss for the team against the Denver Nuggets stunned all and sundry. We might see more individual brilliance in the NBA Playoffs before they end.

Active NBA players with the most points scored in their NBA Playoffs careers

In this article, we will list the five active superstars who have scored the most total points in the NBA Playoffs in their careers.

LA Lakers' LeBron James holds a large number of NBA Playoffs records due to his great skills and legendary durability, and he is easily at the top of the scoring charts in the postseason. Let us take a look at which other players join 'The King' on this list.

#5 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards.

An NBA player since the 2008-09 season, Russell Westbrook has had a long history of reaching the NBA Playoffs, often contributing to deep postseason runs, mainly for the OKC Thunder and alongside Kevin Durant.

Westbrook is fifth among active players in terms of points scored in the NBA Playoffs, with 2,703. 'Russ has played 110 playoff games in his career with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards and averages 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his NBA Playoffs career.

In the all-time table of points scored in the NBA Playoffs, Westbrook ranks 35th, 46 points behind Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen.

#4 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in his NBA career, and even though he missed the 2021 NBA Playoffs after falling in the Play-In tournament, Curry's postseason stats remain extraordinary among active NBA stars.

Curry is fourth among active players in points scored in the NBA Playoffs with 2,968. Steph has played 112 games in the NBA Playoffs with the Golden State Warriors and averages 26.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

In the all-time table of points scored in the NBA Playoffs, Curry ranks 28th, four points behind Hall-of-Fame shooter Reggie Miller.

#3 James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets.

'The Beard' is looking for his first NBA championship and he might be in with his best chance, now that he is a member of the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Harden has been heavily criticized for his past performances in the NBA Playoffs and his inability to lead the Houston Rockets to the promised land, but he is certainly one of the best players in the league.

James Harden is third among active players in points scored in the NBA Playoffs throughout his career with 3,148 in 133 playoff games for an average of 23.7 per night.

He ranks 22nd on the all-time list, 32 points behind Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce.

#2 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant, the greatest scorer in NBA history for many current players and some analysts, certainly makes basketball look easy. In the NBA Playoffs, he has often performed at an extraordinary level and has two NBA titles and a couple of Finals MVPs to his credit.

Moreover, Durant is second among active players in points scored in the NBA Playoffs with 4,206, and he is also ninth in NBA history. KD's career average of points per game in the postseason (29.1) is the third-highest in the league's history, behind Michael Jordan (first with 33.4) and Allen Iverson (29.7).

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James' resume in the NBA Playoffs could be described as impeccable in comparison to almost every player in league history. Though he has had tough moments, as almost every superstar has had in the postseason, James is the all-time leader in points scored on the biggest stage, with 7,602.

Though he is not often mentioned as one of the best scorers in NBA history (which he truly is), James is right at the top of the list, and he is also fifth in terms of points-per-game average in the NBA Playoffs with 28.6.

The King is the all-time leader in postseason games played too at 265, and he has achieved that feat due to his durability and his greatness in the biggest moments.

