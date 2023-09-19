 5 basketball players who suffered gruesome leg injuries including Kevin Ware

Leg injuries are a difficult part of sports. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb just suffered a gruesome leg injury on Monday night. And there have been some gruesome leg injuries and breaks on the hardwood, too. There have been plenty of memorable leg injuries in the highest levels of basketball, including Louisville’s Kevin Ware during the NCAA Tournament.

Many players are fortunate to bounce back after devastating leg injuries. Some even return to the All-Star level they played at before and are able to throw down slam dunks again.

This list will take a look at some of those unfortunately memorable moments on the basketball court. Here are five basketball players who suffered gruesome leg injuries.

Five gruesome leg injuries in basketball history

Here are five players who suffered gruesome leg injuries during a basketball game. Disclaimer: This article contains graphic injury videos, and viewer discretion is advised.

#5, Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo, then a star for the Indiana Pacers, was playing the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23, 2019, running back on defense to try to guard Raptors forward Pascal Siakam on a fast break. Oladipo planted his right leg and fell into Siakam.

Oladipo writhed in pain after the awkward leg bend and collision. The trainers rushed to his aid and covered his injured leg with a towel. He ruptured his right quadriceps tendon on the play.

#4, Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic was leading the Blazers against the Nets on March 25, 2019. It was double overtime and Nurkic was killing it with 32 points and 16 rebounds. After going up for a putback late in the game, his leg snapped upon landing.

The crowd was stunned. He suffered a season-ending compound fracture of his left tibia and fibula. He came back in the bubble in 2020. He then played just 37 games in 2020-21 as he struggled with a wrist injury.

#3, Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

Gordon Hayward was a big free-agent signing for the Boston Celtics in the offseason. He was paired with Kyrie Irving, and Boston was hoping to contend for the title.

But less than seven minutes into the All-Star's first game in a Celtics uniform, on Oct. 17, 2017, against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hayward went up to secure a lob pass but came down awkwardly and broke his leg. He also dislocated his ankle on the scary fall.

The arena went silent as Hayward lay in pain with his leg at an awful angle as medical staff arrived.

Hayward came back to Boston as a bench player the next season. He has struggled with other injuries since for Boston and now the Charlotte Hornets. He has not played more than 52 games in a season since the leg break.

#2, Paul George, Team USA

Paul George's injury occurred while playing an intrasquad scrimmage during an exhibition showcase for Team USA on Aug. 1, 2014, on national TV in Las Vegas as the team prepared for that summer’s FIBA World Cup in Spain.

After George went up to contest a James Harden layup, he came down awkwardly after fouling Harden. He landed on the stanchion under the hoop, suffering a compound fracture of both bones in his lower right leg.

The game was canceled on the spot after the injury. He returned to the Indiana Pacers in April 2015. He played 81 games in 2015-16.

#1, Kevin Ware, Louisville

Perhaps the most infamous leg injury in recent basketball history, Kevin Ware was injured while playing for Louisville against Duke in the Elite Eight of the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Ware went up to block a perimeter jump shot but suffered a compound fracture as he came down on his right leg.

His leg broke in half, with his tibia protruding at an awkward 90-degree angle. A piece of the bone penetrated his skin and was visible on national television. It was as scary of a leg injury as possible on a basketball court. He underwent surgery that night.

Louisville went on to win the game and the national title that season. Ware was on the bench during the national championship win. Ware came back the next season but re-injured his leg. He then had a successful season with Georgia State after transferring. Ware now plays professionally in Argentina.