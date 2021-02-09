5 best 3-man lineups in the NBA 2020-21 season

Winning NBA championships without superstars in today's era is seemingly impossible.

Accordingly, some contending teams are built around superstars, though they might still need other pieces to succeed.

5 best Big Threes in the NBA 2020-21 season

Last year, the LA Lakers won the NBA championship with a team based around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The pair combined effectively for the entire season, and their chemistry remains off the charts.

In the current NBA campaign, the Brooklyn Nets have a Big Three consisting of two former MVPs and arguably the most creative scorer in the league.

In this report, we will take a look at the five best 3-man lineups in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Kevin Durant #7 James Harden #13 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Anytime we hear 'Big Three' in the current NBA, we think about the Brooklyn Nets and the team they created around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

The team signed Durant and Irving in the 2019 offseason and looked like contenders at the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. However, with rumors about Harden's displeasure with the Houston Rockets doing the rounds, they went all-in and traded for the former MVP on January 13th, 2021.

That trade put Durant, Irving and Harden together, creating arguably the greatest offensive group ever assembled in the league.

Durant is averaging 29.5 PPG, Irving is at 27.5, while Harden is leading the NBA in assists with 11.2 per night. In his 11 games with the Nets, Harden is averaging 23.6 points and 11.8 assists per game.

The trio have struggled defensively, but they might be able to score more points than any of their rivals at any given time.

#2 Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Ben Simmons #25 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers help Tobias Harris #33 off the floor

The Philadelphia 76ers lead the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 17-7 record so far in the 2020-21 NBA season. Three players have been essential for Doc Rivers' team: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

Though the previous point about the Brooklyn Nets was more about reputation, the Sixers' trio makes this list out of pure production in the current season.

Embiid is averaging 29 points and 11 rebounds per game and is clearly a candidate for the NBA Most Valuable Player award. Meanwhile, Simmons is averaging 13 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds per game while also being considered a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Harris, an experienced player in the NBA, is having one of his best years. He is putting up 20 points per game along with seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block per appearance. Harris also has a 51/44/87 shooting split.