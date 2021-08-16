5 best active NBA players without a championship ring

Unfortunately for some, NBA superstars are mostly classified into two groups: those who have won NBA championships and those who failed to do so during their playing careers or are already at the tail-end and haven't done it.

In today's NBA, there are some emblematic cases of superstars who have been unable to lead their franchises to NBA titles, whether it happened due to simply playing against better teams, inability in big moments, or injuries, the fact is the same.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA superstar to get rid of the 'superstar without rings' label that was recently starting to be put next to his name recently. Whether it was fair on a 26-year-old player is another type of debate, but the 'Greek Freak' got out of that group.

Unfortunately for them, there are several superstars, including some who are already past their primes, that have not touched the Larry O'Brien trophy and tasted NBA championship champagne.

In this article, we will give you the five-best active players who have not won an NBA championship in their careers. Players who are in the early stages of their careers but are already turning into stars, such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young or Zion Williamson, will naturally not be considered.

#5 Paul George

Paul George has been in the NBA since the start of the 2010-11 campaign and has played for three different franchises. Even though his NBA Playoffs career has been large, with 108 postseason games, he has not been to the NBA Finals yet.

George has career averages of 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the regular season.

In the NBA Playoffs, "PG13" averages 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game with 42/35/82 shooting splits.

He has appeared in the Conference Finals three times in his career, a couple of times with the Indiana Pacers and once with the LA Clippers in 2021.

#4 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony will have a great shot at an NBA championship in 2022 if the experience-laden LA Lakers manage to stay healthy and learn to play with each other effectively. It might be Anthony's last chance, however, as he is 37 and heading into his 19th NBA season.

Though LeBron James will also be 37 in December and in his 19th season, he can still be considered as an elite talent in the league, while Anthony's role has declined, naturally.

Anthony has been in the NBA since 2003 and has already put up 27,370 career points, gone to 10 All-Star games, has been selected to the All-NBA team six times and won a scoring title.

However, Anthony has not won an NBA title, and the closest he got to the NBA Finals was the 2009 Western Conference Finals, a stage he reached with the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony averages 23 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in his career with 44/35/81 shooting splits.

