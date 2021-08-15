NBA Summer League 2021: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - August 16th, 2021

Sixteen teams, including the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks, will play their final match of the 2021 NBA Summer League on Monday, August 16. The Hawks and Knicks will square off against each other at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Atlanta Hawks failed to set themselves apart in the tournament as they ended their preliminary round evenly split. Although they failed to reach the finals, it was a decent showing from both their draft picks.

The New York Knicks have played five games so far, the most in the competition. They are on a 3-2 run and will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Monday, August 16th; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, August 17th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have been impressive so far in the competition. Some of their prospects have shown great promise and will be great additions to the team's roster for the 2021-22 NBA season. The Hawks managed to hold their own against the heavyweights in the preliminary rounds, limiting the Boston Celtics to just 85 points.

Sharife Cooper was selected late in the 2021 NBA Draft but has caught the eye of many in the competition. He has drawn praise from NBA stars and is likened to Trae Young for his playmaking ability.

Key Player - Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson was selected as the 20th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Draft. The forward out of Duke has been sensational so far in the tournament and is averaging almost a double-double.

Through 4 games of Summer League, Jalen Johnson is averaging:



19 PPG

9.5 RPG



57% from the field

41% from 3

81 % from line



🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lsDDDObYnx — Hawks Fan TV (@HawksFanTV) August 15, 2021

By his standards, he had a poor outing in his last game against the Miami Heat. He grabbed only seven rebounds for the Atlanta Hawks, making it the first time he finished a game with less than ten rebounds. Regardless, he registered 25 points, three assists, two steals and a block.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Skylar Mays | G - Ibi Watson | F - DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell | F - Jalen Johnson | C - Eric Moreland.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have played the most games in the 2021 NBA Summer League but have not lost the spring in their step. While many expected fatigue to play a role, they have found a way to stay fresh throughout.

The Knicks' 25th overall pick Quentin Grimes was the star of the show in their 103-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He stepped up in the absence of Immanuel Quickley and led the team to another victory.

Key Player - Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin has played all five games for the New York Knicks in the summer league and has dominated on both ends of the court. The 2020 eighth overall pick has been brilliant so far, scoring with ease and cleaning up the boards for the Knicks.

Obi Toppin tonight:



31 Points

9 Rebounds

3 Steals

2 Blocks

65% FG pic.twitter.com/UgVeJkJhnU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 14, 2021

In his last outing against the Cavs, Toppin recorded 21 points, four rebounds and two assists. So far in the competition, he leads the New York Knicks in points and rebounds, averaging 23 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Miles McBride | G - Quentin Grimes | F - M.J. Walker | F - Obi Toppin | C - Jericho Sims.

Hawks vs Knicks Prediction

All four of the Atlanta Hawks' fixtures have been close contests, decided only by the final whistle. Playing against a team as formidable as the New York Knicks will make for another intriguing summer league matchup.

The New York Knicks have a plethora of scoring options as three different players have led the scoring in their five previous games. While the Atlanta Hawks are solid on defense, coping with several efficient scorers could be a problem.

All things considered, the Knicks are favorites to edge out the Hawks. Regardless, they will have to work hard for their victory.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Knicks game?

The game will be televised locally on NBA TV, while international fans can stream live with an active NBA League Pass subscription.

