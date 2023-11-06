5 best coaches for Team USA following Steve Kerr's reported departure

It appears that Steve Kerr's stint as head coach of Team USA will come to an end after the conclusion of the 2024 Olympic Games next summer. He could bow out on a high as the Americans will bring their megastars to Paris in quest of their fifth straight Olympics gold medal.

This is what the coach of the Golden State Warriors had to say on the issue, as reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

"No. To me, it’s a two-year; it’s a cycle. Pop coached a World Cup and the Olympics, now it’s my turn to pass the baton. I think that’s kind of how it should be. Frankly, it’s a huge commitment too," Steve Kerr told Vardon.

"I guess I think it was different the last go-around with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and Jerry (Colangelo), when they were really establishing this culture and this system where guys had to commit for a couple years. Made sense for Coach K to stay on. But I think where we are now, one cycle and you move on."

With that in mind, let us take a look at five coaches who could replace Steve Kerr after the end of the Olympics:

#5 - Mike Brown (Sacramento Kings)

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown

The reigning Coach of the Year could be an ideal option for Team USA in the post-Kerr era. Mike Brown led the Sacramento Kings back to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and his coaching style fits the team's mentality, especially with regard to offense.

Sacramento was one of the best teams offensively, and should he get the job, Brown would be able to unlock the offensive talent of the national team for the 2027 FIBA World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games.

#4 - Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics)

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla

An option in contrast to Mike Brown, Joe Mazzulla led the Boston Celtics to the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals in his debut season as head coach.

His defense-first coaching style could fit well with Team USA, which appears to struggle against top European teams like Serbia, France, and Germany. Mazzulla could help the Americans improve their defensive game, which is vital for success in tournaments like the World Cup and the Olympics.

#3 - Mark Few (Gonzaga)

Coach Mark Few of Gonzaga

If Mark Few takes over, Team USA will return to a collegiate coach for the first time since the end of Mike Krzyzewski's era.

The 60-year-old Few has been part of the team's coaching staff, so he knows the philosophy and is expected to follow Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr's mantra. Hiring him as Kerr's replacement would make sense for the Team USA.

#2 - Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat)

Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat

Part of Team USA's coaching staff, Erik Spoelstra would be the ideal option to replace Steve Kerr.

The head coach of the Miami Heat is considered one of the top coaches in the league and a well-respected figure, which is very important when it comes to getting along with NBA megastars.

#1 - Ty Lue (LA Clippers)

Ty Lue, coach of the LA Clippers

The same goes for Ty Lue, who is also part of the coaching staff and has expressed the desire to coach Team USA if given the opportunity.

"It’s a dream come true. To have an opportunity to coach the USA team, to be around great players and a great staff, it was a no-brainer for me," Lue had told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press back in August, via Sports Illustrated.

Like Spoelstra, he is considered a safe option when it comes to maintaining the same philosophy of the Popovich/Kerr era.