5 Best Damian Lillard moments from his NBA career so far

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is currently preparing to play in the Tokyo Olympics for the US basketball team, despite rumors about him possibly leaving the Blazers remaining. The NBA superstar will play in the Olympics for the first time in his career, and he has mentioned that playing for the US in Tokyo would be "a great thing to add to my resume and my legacy."

The 31-year-old Lillard has had a tremendous NBA season that will surely send him to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame after he is done with basketball.

Beyond his duties with the US basketball team, Lillard might be coming off the best individual season of his extraordinary NBA career so far. On that note, let's try analyzing some of Lillard's impressive performances in his nine-year career. It is bound to be a tough pick due to his consistent levels of greatness in the sport.

Damian Lillard's greatest moments from his NBA career so far

Lillard, a six-time NBA All-Star, averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per game during the 2020-21 NBA regular season before making a good postseason effort against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

In this article, we will take a look at Damian Lillard's five-best moments in his NBA career so far.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 NBA debut

Damian Lillard in his early NBA days.

After getting picked by the Portland Trail Blazers with the sixth pick of the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State, Damian Lillard made his official NBA debut against the LA Lakers on October 31st, 2012.

Of course, Kobe Bryant was on the other side of the ball, and Lillard made the most of his first NBA night to put up solid numbers. The 22-year-old rookie led his Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-106 win against Bryant and the LA Lakers with 23 points and 11 assists.

It was a great start to a year that ended with Damian Lillard taking Rookie of the Year honors over Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal.

#4 Breaking the all-time record for most threes made in a single postseason game

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

A six-time All-NBA player, Damian Lillard has definitely had an impressive NBA career that might only need him and his team to have a shot at the Larry O'Brien trophy at least once in an NBA Finals series.

Regardless, Lillard has been a top performer in the NBA Playoffs and he's been their clutch player for the Blazers quite often. Though he's had some difficult moments, the great ones will naturally stand out.

One of those stand-out performances came in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs' first round against the Denver Nuggets and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Lillard put up a 55-point effort in the Blazers' loss, but the game went into double-overtime only because Lillard converted two game-tying three-pointers at the end of regulation and the first OT.

He made 12 three-pointers in the night, which established a new all-time record for most threes made in a single NBA Playoffs game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy