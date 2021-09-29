5 best defenders in the Eastern Conference entering the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA Eastern Conference proved its superiority in the 2021 NBA Finals after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. While many will argue that the West did not send their best team to the Finals, the same could be said for the East too.

A lot of teams focus on offense, and are not mindful of how they perform at the defensive end. The Brooklyn Nets were the perfect example of that in the 2020-21 NBA season. But they have taken steps to improve their defense this offseason.

Nonetheless, focusing strictly on defense could also be a problem, as was seen in the case of the LA Lakers. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers continued to lead the league in defensive rating, but were inefficient in offense.

It can be difficult to strike a balance between offense and defense, but some teams have done a decent job at that. One could argue that the Western Conference currently fields the best defenders in the NBA. But there are elite defenders in the East as well.

As we get closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, here are the five best defenders in the Eastern Conference:

#5 Jrue Holiday

Chris Paul (#3) of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Jrue Holiday (#21) of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the point guard position, only a few can play defense as intensely as Jrue Holiday. He was arguably the best defender for the Milwaukee Bucks during their championship run. He successfully reduced Chris Paul's impact in the NBA Finals, forcing him to make 21 turnovers in the Finals alone.

Holiday is finally getting the recognition for his defense, making the NBA All-Defensive team three times in the last four seasons. There is an argument for him to win the Defensive Player of the Year too. But as that award is almost exclusively reserved for big men who protect the paint, the best Holiday could get is an All-Defensive first-team selection.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Holiday said:

“Man, I feel like I'm the Defensive Player of the Year every year. I'm not joking about that. And I know this is my opinion, and other people have different opinions, and they'll probably think I'm crazy. But I think what I bring defensively on the court, a lot of people don't really do, to be completely honest."

For the Bucks to reach the heights they did last season, Holiday needs to recreate his impressive showing in defense.

#4 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid (#21) of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid's dominance in the paint cannot be overlooked. He might not be the most exciting player to watch defensively. But his ability to lock down the paint while Ben Simmons operates on the perimeter has been crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid has continually stated that he does not want his offensive displays to overshadow his defense. Before the 2021 NBA DPOY award presentation, Embiid made an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast, and spoke on who should receive the award. He said;

"I want to be the Defensive Player of the Year. I should be the Defensive Player of the Year."

If he manages to stays healthy, Embiid has a decent shot of winning the MVP and/or DPOY awards in the 2021-22 NBA season.

