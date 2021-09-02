5 best defensive players in the NBA right now heading into the 2021-22 season

Basketball is a scoring game, which is why teams in the NBA are always in search of players who will make an impact on the offensive end. But LeBron James' 2016 NBA Finals clutch block is proof that defense is equally as important.

The NBA community focuses so much on scoring, as inefficiencies on offense are more frowned upon than defensive mishaps. Despite Ben Simmons' contributions defensively, the Philadelphia 76ers fans wanted him out following their 2021 playoffs semi-finals exit.

There is a general sentiment about the NBA being too soft as rules like hand-checking are frowned upon. While there is a legitimate claim that these rules have given an advantage to offensive players and reduced defensive players' efficiency, some have excelled regardless.

Franchises looking to compete for the 2021 NBA title have made several changes to their lineup. While many sought to improve their offense, the Miami Heat also paid keen attention to defense. The acquisition of PJ Tucker, who rarely makes significant contributions on offense, was brought in to help bolster their defense.

While we await tip-offs to find out how these signings will impact their new teams, here are the five best defensive players right now heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Draymond Green

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Daniel Gafford #21

Draymond Green has continued to prove that he is an elite defender, as he was a finalist in the 2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Despite losing the title to the Utah Jazz' big man, he made the 2021 NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green deserves that DPOY award 👀 pic.twitter.com/bg4s9dPKqd — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 22, 2021

Adding to his defensive brilliance, he is a significant figure in the Golden State Warriors offense. Even with the firepower of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors might struggle without the input of Green. His versatility and high basketball IQ have made him the anchor of the Warriors' defensive lineup.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo #13 of Team United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Bam Adebayo showed us how versatile he is as a defender in his rookie season and has continued to improve since then. Steph Curry is a master ball-handler, but he was unable to shake off Bam and was forced to give up the ball.

The following clip is from last season, where Bam Adebayo showed his defensive prowess in guarding the former unanimous MVP Steph Curry: pic.twitter.com/GeVuJm1NZS — 🌊 (@BiscayneBam) September 14, 2020

While many NBA players have thrived as defenders in one or two areas, Bam is an all-around defender. He can guard all five positions and is not only efficient in shutting down the paint. Although undersized, he still has to do a bit more work against bigger opponents at the 5.

