5 Best defensive seasons of Dwight Howard's NBA career in terms of Defensive Rating

The NBA's 75th anniversary season is here. Beyond the celebration of such an important year, there's also controversy surrounding the league's ranking of the Top 75 players throughout its history. Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard, was left out of the league, and he was clear on his thoughts about the situation.

Now, alongside Howard, unbelievable talents like Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Tony Parker, or Vince Carter did not make the NBA's list of the 75 Greatest Players in history. Manu Ginóbili and Pau Gasol were also among the snubs of the NBA's Top 75, and there might be cases for lots of those who were off the list.

However, Dwight Howard's name often came up when discussing the biggest snubs of the 75 Greatest NBA Players list. This was owing to his dominance during his prime and the achievements he's taken during his career.

Dwight Howard's top five defensive seasons based on Defensive Rating (DRtg)

Even though his role in the NBA is now reduced to a backup center, Dwight Howard has been selected for the All-NBA teams eight times in his career (five times in the First Team). He's also a five-time All-Defensive player, eight-time All-Star, five-time rebounding champion, two-time blocks champion, an NBA champion and has three previously mentioned NBA DPOY trophies (second-most in history).

Howard has also finished in the top five in the NBA MVP voting four times, and five times in the Top 10.

Dwight Howard's case to enter the Top 75 in NBA history is quite strong, and if we only take his defensive prowess during his prime (and even during his days as a role player, if we remember how he bothered Nikola Jokic in the 2020 WCF), he deserves to enter the list.

Howard is the leader among active players in career blocks. His PER is Top 75 in NBA history and Top 20 among active players. Dwight Howard's Defensive Rating (99.8 is the best among active players) and is 29th in NBA history.

Taking that department only, let's take a look at the five-best defensive seasons of Dwight Howard's Hall-of-Fame-worthy NBA career based on Defensive Rating.

#5 Dwight Howard's 2007-08 NBA season

Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic in 2010.

Dwight Howard entered the NBA scene after being selected as the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, coming out of high school, by the Orlando Magic. In his first couple of seasons, he was adapting to the league, until his physical prowess made him dominant.

He averaged a double-double right out of the gates, and by his third year in the league (2006-07 NBA season), Dwight Howard was an All-Star and took the Magic to the NBA Playoffs.

In the 2007-08 NBA season, he had a great year, putting up 20.7 points per game and a league-leading 14.2 rebounds per night. After another All-Star selection, he put up a 98.8 Defensive Rating, the ninth-best in the NBA.

#4 Dwight Howard's 2011-12 NBA season

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference looks to pass as he is defended by Dwight Howard. 2012 NBA All-Star Game.

In his final season with the Orlando Magic before being traded to the LA Lakers, Dwight Howard was coming off from three consecutive NBA DPOY awards.

The previous season, Howard had won the DPOY trophy after leading the league in Defensive Rating, and had finished second in the NBA MVP voting.

In 54 games during the shortened 2011-12 NBA season, Dwight Howard put up a 95.6 Defensive Rating (third-best in the league) and averaged 20.6 points, a league-leading 14.5 rebounds per game (career-high) and 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar