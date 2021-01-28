5 Best games of the 2020-21 NBA season so far

The 2020-21 NBA season has been a struggle for lots of teams who have suffered from the health and safety protocol of the NBA against COVID-19. Still, the campaign has given us some interesting matchups to follow and lots of storylines, mainly James Harden's departure from the Houston Rockets and his subsequent arrival to the Brooklyn Nets. In this piece, we will review the five most interesting games of the 2020-21 NBA season, which started on December 22nd, 36 days ago.

5 Most interesting games of the 2020-21 NBA campaign

Naturally, games involving the best teams in the league will draw more attention than others. And if the biggest teams are facing each other, then the game becomes a must-watch. In this piece, we will consider those games that had high expectations, and the action fulfilled those expectations.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 LA Clippers vs LA Lakers - December 22, 2020

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball as he is guarded by Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers.

After their rivalry from the 2019-20 NBA campaign and the LA Lakers' 2020 championship, the LA Clippers and the Lakers resumed their duel on Opening Night of the 2020-21 NBA season, on December 22nd.

The LA Lakers received their championship rings in a tremendous ceremony before the game, while the LA Clippers started the match with a solid 39-19 first quarter against an emotional LA Lakers' squad.

Advertisement

The Lakers made it an interesting game after they dominated the second quarter 35-17. At the end of the first two quarters, the Clippers led 56-54 on the back of 13 points from Kawhi Leonard. LeBron James and Anthony Davis had two apiece for the LA Lakers after 24 minutes.

Paul George, who was heavily criticized for his poor performances in the 2020 NBA postseason, took over the second half of this game. PG-13 scored 26 points in the second half to finish the game with 33 points and guide the Clippers' 116-109 victory. George made 13 of his 18 field goals and five of his eight three-pointers in the night.

#4 Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers - January 18, 2021

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three pointer with Draymond Green #23, in front of Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a torrid start to their 2020-21 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors had started to find their stride on the back of some extraordinary performances from their two-time NBA MVP, Stephen Curry. After defeating the LA Clippers on January 8th with a huge second-half comeback, the Warriors then lost two of their following three games.

Advertisement

On January 18th, Golden state went to the Staples Center to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the reigning champions LA Lakers. Golden State had two consecutive losses at that time and a 6-6 record, while the Lakers were flying high with the best record in the NBA (11-3).

As most expected, the Lakers jumped to a 64-48 lead at halftime in a nationally televised game that they did not want to lose at home. Stephen Curry had struggled in the first half (seven points scored and just one three-pointer made out of six attempts) while LeBron James had 10 points and Dennis Schroder had 18.

However, Golden State totally dominated the second half (67-49) and took a two-point win over the reigning champions. Curry put up 19 points on 13 shots in the third and fourth quarters. Andrew Wiggins (12) and Eric Paschall (10) were key contributors in the second half to seal the 115-113 win for the Warriors.

Curry made three of his 12 attempts from deep in the game, but he scored a huge one in the late stages of the fourth quarter to give Golden State a 115-110 lead which eventually proved to be definitive.