5 Best individual performances by NBA players at the 2021 Olympics so far

Basketball at the 2021 Olympics has started with some tremendous competition, as the super USA team has already fallen in its debut against France, before wiping Iran out in the second match. NBA talent at the Olympics isn't reserved for the US basketball team anymore, and other countries have had their fair share of solid displays from NBA players.

Best individual efforts by an NBA player at the 2021 Olympics so far

Spain, Australia, France, Argentina, Slovenia, and some other counties have NBA players on their rosters and can clearly compete against anyone on any day. So far, Luka Doncic and Slovenia have arguably looked the most impressive, with the Dallas Mavericks' guard demolishing Argentina almost single-handedly in their first outing.

Meanwhile, France has also done a great job, beating the USA in their debut and recently blowing the Czech Republic out.

In this article, we will have a look at the five best individual performances by NBA players in the 2021 Olympics so far.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Jordan Nwora (Nigeria) vs Germany

Jordan Nwora #33 of Team Nigeria goes up for a shot against Germany.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora is playing at the 2021 Olympics for Nigeria and has already shown the scoring talent he has. Even though Nigeria have fallen in their two outings so far against Australia and Germany, Nwora has done a great job for the squad.

The NBA champion had a great outing on the second matchday against Germany, though he could not prevent Nigeria's seven-point loss. Nwora put up 33 points (the second-highest tally in the tournament so far) and grabbed seven rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Nwora also had a 35 Efficiency Rating and was the team's offensive leader coming off the bench.

#4 Ricky Rubio (Spain) vs Japan

Japan v Spain Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 3.

Already an NBA veteran and playing for the third time in the Olympics, Ricky Rubio is Spain's leader on the court. The point guard, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the last NBA season, often plays at a high level for his national team and also led Spain to the championship in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

At the 2021 Olympics, Rubio has already shown his worth at the 2021 Olympics. His best outing so far came on the first matchday against Japan, when he led Spain to a 88-77 victory by scoring 20 points on 8/13 shooting and also dishing out nine assists.

World Olympic games, Basketball



Ricky Rubio dropped 20 points and 9 assists in Spain's 88 - 77 victory over hosts Japan.#Tokyo2020#SportsArenake pic.twitter.com/joGCC781jF — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 26, 2021

Rubio played only 21 minutes in the game, and had an Efficiency Rating of 25 and a 27 Plus/Minus (the highest of the game).

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar