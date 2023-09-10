5 best NBA 2k24 teams to manage in MyNBA mode

With NBA 2k24 released while the world of NBA basketball is at a standstill, we fully expect the basketball community to get this game for their consoles. Also, NBA 2k24 comes with the excitement of trying out the MyNBA mode and playing GM to teams you wish to guide to championship glory.

Given the great parity in the league and with incredibly exciting talents to choose from, picking a team to start the game mode unless you have your loyalties set is a problem. Fear not, we are to help you out.

Various factors such as how good the team is to play with at present, the possibility of evolving future stars, and how exciting the players on the roster are to play with have been kept in mind while preparing this list. That being said, here are the top five teams to start the 2023-24 season on MyNBA.

Honorable Mention: Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors is a popular choice among the 2k fandom but might have lost some charisma coming into 2k24. Although the team has gotten older and less athletic, it is fun to play for the more cerebral players. The prospect of playing with Stephen Curry and keeping the dynasty going is certainly promising but speaks volumes about the options that lie ahead in this list.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best starting 5s in the game, the same handicaps bother them in real time preventing them from working on their depth. This will hamper your GM in NBA 2k24 too.

5. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets promise to be one of the most fun teams to play with on MyNBA in NBA 2k24. Spearheaded by the supreme athleticism of Jalen Green and the likes of Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson to build around, the Rockets look promising. It also has an extremely high ceiling to be guided to.

With an entire starting five that is adept at shooting the basketball while also being athletically capable of the spectacular in the game, the Rockets are going to be a popular pick in the game.

4. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics probably have the best starting lineup in the game and are instant favorites to win the league under a simulation. The addition of Porzingis makes them one of the most versatile and fun teams to run with, and their array of shooters makes for some entertaining possibilities. The prospect of Porzingis and Robert Williams hunting the paint for blocks is something to watch out for in your online matchups if you happen to be against a Celtic roster.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Be it NBA 2k24 and real life, it is impossible to overlook the Oklahoma City Thunder. The post-Westbrook rebuild seems to have been successful and has reached a stage where it looks promising. It is this that makes them an enticing prospect in the game.

In Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the OKC Thunder have two of the most unique player builds in the game. Both look fun to control in-game. Add the likes of Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams and you have a fun team ready to make some noise in the West for years to come - right under the control of your thumbs.

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Imagine one of the most bouncy athletes in the league, combined with two former DPOYs and one of the finest shooters in the league. Add the strongest center in the game to that and you have what sounds like an ideal starting five. That is exactly what you get if you select the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA 2k24.

With Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and a bunch of youngsters yet to hit their peaks, this team can dominate the game for years to come, starting in 2023-24.

1. Phoenix Suns

This team is just unfair in NBA 2k24 and proves to be the safest bet going into MyNBA mode in the game. Three of the game's best three-level scorers feature in the starting five and they have a bouncy, athletic rim runner in DeAndre Ayton to punish any double teams.

The biggest concern regarding the Suns in real-time is injuries, although this will less likely affect them in the game. It only adds to the allure of the Suns. Guiding the franchise to its first NBA championship will certainly serve as a challenge for many NBA 2k fans.