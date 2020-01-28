5 Best NBA All-Star jerseys of the last decade

Tristan Elliott

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant faced off in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game

We are quickly approaching the 2020 All-Star Weekend, and all eyes will be on the annual All-Star Game as basketball's biggest stars take to the court in one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the season. For the second consecutive year, Team LeBron James will face off against a team captained by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and emerging superstars such as Trae Young and Luka Doncic are among those set to make their All-Star Game debuts.

Aside from the rosters, much attention has also been given to the latest All-Star jerseys - with the latest effort receiving a somewhat mixed reception by fans. Due to the prestige of the event, the jerseys are always a major talking point, and while there have been some poor designs in recent years, here we will take a look at the five best NBA All-Star jerseys of the last decade.

#5 2016 NBA All-Star Jerseys

Kyle Lowry was among the stars that featured in the first All-Star Game outside of the U.S.

After years of increasingly complex designs, the NBA went back to basics in 2016 for the first All-Star Game held outside the United States. The front of the jersey was incredibly simple, with just a team name and number, while the shorts also sported a clean striped design. Nevertheless, Adidas and the NBA made sure to honor the host city of Toronto by incorporating the cities skyline on the back of the jersey.

The design also featured a maple leaf overlay in tribute to Canada's national symbol, while the font is a nod to the NBA's lengthy association with Toronto. While some fans complained that the jerseys were not worthy of the biggest event in the NBA calendar, the design choice was undoubtedly a nice change - and a fitting way to honor the first All-Star game in Canada.

