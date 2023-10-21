5 best NBA centers from 2023-24 preseason games

As the game continues to evolve, NBA centers have seen advancements in their skill sets, and they have been particularly interesting to watch this offseason, with a mix of veterans and emerging players showcasing their skills.

This preseason has provided an opportunity for players to gain valuable reps and familiarize themselves with their respective teams.

As the regular season approaches, here are the standout NBA centers from this preseason:

Five best NBA centers from this preseason

#5. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

In four preseason games, Bam Adebayo posted averages of 16.0 points, 5.25 rebounds, 2.25 assists and nearly a block per game.

In the preseason, Adebayo continued demonstrating his status as one of the premier defenders in the NBA, while also exhibiting notable progress in his playmaking abilities.

#4. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

In four preseason appearances, Domantas Sabonis averaged 12.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.

Sabonis will be an integral part of the Kings’ bid to make a bigger splash in the playoffs after they were bounced in the first round by the Warriors last season.

#3. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren is set to make a substantial impact for the OKC Thunder after being sidelined with an injury last year. During the preseason, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. Notably, he boasted an impressive 50% success rate from beyond the arc, attempting three shots per game, and scored in double digits in each of his four outings.

#2. Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Anthony Davis showcased his dominance in the preseason, tallying 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game across five games.

The Lakers have assembled a robust frontcourt rotation featuring him, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes. With the Lakers more able to slot him positioned at his preferred power forward position, it will be intriguing to witness how Davis propels the Lakers to success this season.

#1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic continues to be a force, averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals in four preseason games. His dominance will be needed by the Denver Nuggets in their bid for a repeat this season.

Honorable mentions:

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves: 16.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1 spg

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs: 14.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 5 apg

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks: 10.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1 bpg

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 13 ppg, 7 rpg, 1 bpg

Myles Turner. Indiana Pacers: 9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 bpg