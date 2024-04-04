5 best NBA players to not score 50 points in a game

Detroit Pistons reserve point guard Malachi Flynn delivered perhaps the most unexpected 50-point performance in NBA history on Wednesday.

During the Pistons' 121-113 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Flynn tallied a career-high 50 points, six rebounds, five assists and five 3-pointers on 72.0% shooting. He did so in just 34 minutes off the bench, first checking into the game at the 5:38 mark of the first quarter.

Per NBA.com, Flynn is only the third player to record 50 points off the bench. He joins former 13-year NBA veteran Nick Anderson (50) and three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford (51).

As for how unlikely Flynn's 50-point outburst was, he entered the night averaging just 4.6 points per game through 62 games. Additionally, his career scoring average of 5.2 ppg through four seasons is the lowest by any player with a 50-point game in NBA history.

With his unexpected big night, Flynn cemented his place alongside countless NBA greats. However, he also accomplished something that many legends haven't, as several never reached the 50-point milestone during their illustrious careers.

On that note, here are five of the best players who never scored 50 points in a regular season or playoff game.

Top 5 NBA players to never record 50 points in a game

#5 Isiah Thomas

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas

The leader of the infamous "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons, Isiah Thomas is broadly considered one of the most tenacious undersized guards in NBA history. He made 12 All-Star teams, winning two championships over 13 seasons.

However, Thomas never surpassed the 50-point barrier, maxing out at 47 points. He retired with a career scoring average of 19.2 ppg.

#4 Kevin Garnett

Minnesota Timberwolves/Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett

Minnesota Timberwolves/Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett helped transcend the way big men play, with his elite midrange shooting and athleticism. Garnett is widely recognized as one of the league's all-time fiercest competitors.

Over his 21-year career, he made 15 All-Star teams, winning one title, one MVP and one Defensive Player of the Year award.

Nonetheless, Garnett never scored more than 47 points, averaging 17.8 ppg for his career.

#3 Julius Erving

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving is commonly remembered as one of the NBA's all-time most electric dunkers and finishers around the rim. He made 11 All-Star teams, winning one title and one MVP over eleven seasons.

Despite Erving averaging 22.0 ppg for his career, his career high was 45 points. However, while he never scored 50-plus points in the NBA, he did so on multiple occasions in the ABA, maxing out at 63 points.

#2 Bill Russell

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Generally considered one of the NBA's all-time greatest defenders and rebounders, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was never an elite scorer.

However, he guided the Celtics to a record-setting 11 championships, winning five MVPs and making 12 All-Star teams over 13 seasons.

While Russell never reached 50 points in a game, topping out at 37, his rebounding career-high was 51. Likewise, his career rebounding average (22.5 rpg) was higher than his scoring average (15.1 ppg).

#1 Magic Johnson

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson cemented his legacy as one of the NBA's all-time most versatile players over his 13-year career. The 6-foot-9 playmaker made 12 All-Star teams, winning three MVPs and five titles.

Yet, Johnson never scored more than 46 points, finishing with a career average of 19.5 ppg.

