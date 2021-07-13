5 best offensive moves used by LeBron James

LA Lakers star LeBron James has been one of the best NBA players since entering the professional ranks. Along the way, the 2004 Rookie of the Year has developed multiple offensive moves that have allowed him to amass 35,000+ points and counting.

Heading into his 18th season in the NBA, LeBron James is on the verge of passing Karl Malone for second all-time on the career scoring list.

Malone’s 36,928 points are in jeopardy of being surpassed by James (35,367) sometime during the upcoming season.

Thanks to an ever-evolving arsenal, the four-time MVP has become a consistent scorer throughout his career.

LeBron James: A scorer and a passer

LeBron James is eighth all-time in assists with 9,696 total for his career. Though he’s one of the best passing forwards in NBA history, the LA Lakers forward is also one of the most prolific scorers ever.

It’s that combination of passing and scoring that has made him an all-time great as opponents are wary of him beating them both ways.

His offensive arsenal is varied, and he can take advantage of his opponents in a myriad of ways.

Though some of his moves aren’t as popular as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook, Michael Jordan’s fadeaway jumper or Tim Duncan’s bank shot, LeBron James’ carefully nuanced offensive attacks are no less effective.

Here are five of LeBron James’ best offensive moves:

1. Tomahawk dunk

LeBron James #23 dunks past spurs defenders.

LeBron James’ signature slam is the tomahawk dunk, an offensive weapon he has employed since his rookie season.

Though some question why he doesn’t have a varied arsenal when it comes to fastbreak jams, his tomahawk is still one of the best-looking and most exciting dunks you’ll ever witness.

When LeBron James goes on a fastbreak after he gets the steal or one of his teammates finds him leaking out, the tomahawk dunk is almost automatically his slam dunk of choice.

2. Spin move and layup

LeBron James #23 drives on Devin Booker #1.

Whether it’s on a fastbreak, a slow break, or in a half-court set, LeBron James utilizes the spin move to escape his opponent on his way to the basket for a layup. This is one of those moves that James has developed and polished over the years.

Even in his 17th season, it is still one of the most unstoppable offensive moves by LeBron James.

There have been a number of NBA players throughout the league’s history that have a spin move that look prettier than the one that King James executes.

However, his spin move is distinguishable in that it is delivered with force by a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward. That’s what makes this move an indefensible one.

