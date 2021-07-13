Should the LA Lakers trade for Collin Sexton? Exploring the possibility of this blockbuster move

The LA Lakers are reportedly in the exploration stage of trading for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. Recent NBA rumors have linked Sexton to a number of teams, but the inclusion of the Lakers is a new development.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the LA Lakers appear to be among the teams who want Sexton on their squad next season:

“On the other hand, the Lakers are an older team that’s a little short in the assets department," Amico wrote. "But possible sign-and-trade free agents such as Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker (restricted) and Montrezl Harrell (player option) are among those that could be enticing to (sic) as part of a package to opposing teams.

“That said, one source identified the LA Lakers as a team that ‘are exploring all avenues’ in looking at a trade for Sexton, along with multiple other younger veteran players.”

With his name popping up in many trade talks, I feel like Collin Sexton isn’t getting any respect from NBA analysts and reporters.



At 22 years old on the Cavs:



24.3 PPG

4.4 APG

3.1 RPG

47.5% FG

57.3% TS



Once he is in the right situation, Sexton will thrive. pic.twitter.com/lFlUbd6SMp — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 12, 2021

While it’s still a rumor at this point, let’s take a look at the possibility that this trade goes down between the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers.

What it will take to bring Collin Sexton to the LA Lakers

Collin Sexton #2 shoots over Jakob Poeltl #25.

As Amico suggested, the LA Lakers may need to trade Alex Caruso (unrestricted free agent), Talen Horton-Tucker (restricted) and Montrezl Harrell (player option) in order to land Sexton. That’s a lot of good assets for a player whom the Cavaliers are iffy about signing to a max contract.

At best, Collin Sexton could be a one-year rental, after which he might be off looking for greener pastures. The incoming fourth-year guard is a talented player, but the LA Lakers would be better off re-signing and keeping their three assets rather than trading them for a non-All-Star caliber player, who reportedly wants a max contract.

Talen Horton-Tucker #5 dunks in front of Cameron Oliver #23 , Anthony Lamb #33 and Armoni Brooks #7.

Besides, Horton-Tucker could develop into a more reliable scorer by the time next season rolls around. Who’s to say that he won’t develop into a better player than Sexton given more playing time?

On the Cavs’ side, they appear to be looking to package Collin Sexton with Kevin Love. That could be the deal-breaker right there as the LA Lakers aren’t exactly looking to add a player who’s being paid like a superstar, but plays like the third or fourth-best player on the team and has a history of missing a ton of games due to injury.

Should the #Lakers trade for Collin Sexton if it means also taking on Kevin Love? Our @Trevor_Lane gave his thoughts.https://t.co/DDZ9Vd6rsZ — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 12, 2021

In fact, if the Cavs can find a better deal, one that includes both Love and Collin Sexton, I’m pretty sure they’ll bite on that one more than whatever the LA Lakers have to offer.

And we haven’t even discussed LeBron James’ history with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Is Collin Sexton a good fit for the LA Lakers?

Collin Sexton averaged career-highs with 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game. He’s also a career 38.5 percent shooter from 3-point range. The numbers suggest that he could be a good scoring guard option for the LA Lakers compared to Dennis Schroder, who has never been known to make threes with regularity.

But what looks good on paper doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a good fit in a purple and gold uniform. Sexton needs the ball to be effective, something that may not work with James handling the ball a lot. One has to wonder if he can also be effective without the basketball and be a spot-up 3-point shooter when James passes him the ball on a kick out.

As a 6-foot-1 shooting guard, he’s a downgrade from Schroder who’s listed at 6-foot-3. He’ll be a liability on defense, an important consideration when the LA Lakers look for new blood.

Plus, James would not be happy if his point guard had zero assists in a game. Remember the last time Kyrie Irving had zero assists when he was playing with King James on the Cleveland Cavaliers?

This past season, though Sexton didn’t lay an egg in the assists column, he did have 12 games of one to two assists on his ledger.

Verdict

The LA Lakers have a lot of work to do this offseason to get back into championship contention. Collin Sexton isn’t the answer and they will need to look elsewhere for a solution that will help them regain their status as one of the elite teams in the league next season.

