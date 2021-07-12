NBA Trade Rumors: "No chance" Philadelphia 76ers give up Ben Simmons for Kevin Love and Collin Sexton

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is the topic of the latest NBA trade rumors. A recent report has linked his name to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love and Collin Sexton. But rather than speaking about a trade that the Sixers might consider, the insider info suggests that Philly would be better off looking elsewhere.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic had a discussion with another team’s executive regarding a potential blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cavs.

“I asked one executive from an opposing team if the Cavs could get the Sixers’ Ben Simmons for a package of Love and Sexton,” Lloyd wrote. “While the money matches, the response was ‘no chance; Philly can do better’ despite Simmons’ deflated value.”

Ben Simmons has been the subject of plenty of trade talks since his horrendous performance in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The 24-year-old's disappointing displays did not go amiss as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games. Simmons was visibly passive in taking a field goal attempt, purportedly for fear that he would go to the line where he shot 33.3 percent for the series.

In Game 7 against the Hawks, with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter, Simmons was underneath the basket with no one in his path for a freebie dunk. But he gave up the ball instead to teammate Matisse Thybulle, who was well-guarded and subsequently fouled on his way to the basket. Thybulle made just one free throw and the Philadelphia 76ers lost the game and the series, with Joel Embiid pinning the blame on his fellow All-Star.

Ben Simmons for Kevin Love and Collin Sexton will hurt the Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Love #0 shoots over Domantas Sabonis #11

Ben Simmons is now considered to be below-market value because of his shooting (or non-shooting) woes in the playoffs. Regardless, a trade that brings in Kevin Love and Collin Sexton in place of Simmons won’t help the Philadelphia 76ers in the long run.

Not only is Love still under contract for a whopping $60.2 million for the next two years, he’s also a liability on defense and prone to injury. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward hasn’t played in at least 70 games over the past five seasons.

Sexton seems to be the more durable of the two, but even he missed 12 games during the 2020-21 regular season. He’s eligible for a max contract this summer, but the Cavs don’t appear to be willing to give him that, according to NBA trade rumors from Lloyd.

If the team that currently employs Sexton doesn’t believe he’s a max player, this should give the Philadelphia 76ers pause if they are offered a trade for Ben Simmons involving Love and Sexton.

Though Ben Simmons’ value has plummeted since the Hawks series, the Philadelphia 76ers shouldn’t be too desperate at the trading table when it comes to their All-Star guard. They have better options and they know it.

