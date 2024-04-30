5 best players who never made NBA All-Star teams ft. Jamal Murray

In the NBA's storied annals, the All-Star Game stands out as a glittering showcase of the league’s elite talent, a thrilling spectacle where the top basketball talent is celebrated. Yet amid the bright lights and fanfare, some of the game's most proficient players have surprisingly never received an invitation to the prestigious event.

These overlooked athletes have demonstrated exceptional skill and contributed significantly to their teams, but for various reasons, they never made an All-Star roster.

5 best players to never make an All-Star team

#5, Toni Kukoc

Throughout his impressive 13-year NBA tenure, Toni Kukoc often found himself in the shadow of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. However, Kukoc's peak performance occurred during his time with the Chicago Bulls from 1993 to 1999.

In this period, he consistently scored over 13.1 points per game across five seasons, secured the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 1996 and helped the team to three championships.

The 1998-99 season saw Kukoc average career highs of 18.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, leading the Bulls in both categories. Despite his stellar performance, he was not selected as an All-Star, a season in which the Bulls posted a 13-37 record.

#4, Dereck Harper

Derek Harper's exclusion from the All-Star roster despite his significant contributions to the NBA, particularly during his years with the Dallas Mavericks, stands out as one of the more puzzling oversights in league history.

Harper was more than just a scorer, despite putting up 16,006 points in his 16-year career; he was also an exceptional playmaker, as evidenced by his 6,577 assists.

His defensive prowess was well-recognized, earning him two NBA All-Defensive second-team honors. The decision to retire his No. 12 jersey by the Mavericks underscores the immense impact Harper had on the franchise.

#3, Jamal Crawford

Although he never turned down a shot he didn't like while shooting 41.0% for his career, Jamal Crawford played in parts of 20 NBA seasons from 2001 to 2020 and is regarded as one of the game’s premier scorers.

By the end of his career, Crawford had tallied 19,419 points and was recognized as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year three times (2010, 2014 and 2016). He posted a career-high average of 20.6 ppg with the New York Knicks in the 2007-08 season and became the second player in league history to score at least 10,000 points as a reserve. Despite his accomplishments, he retired without an All-Star appearance.

#2, Jamal Murray

As the Denver Nuggets' point guard and a key figure in securing the franchise's historic first championship in the 2022-23 season, Jamal Murray continues to solidify his reputation as one of the best playoff performers. Over seven seasons, he has averaged 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

His pivotal contributions helped the Nuggets defeat the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with a buzzer-beater in Game 2 and a near buzzer-beater in Game 5, securing them a spot in the second round this season.

#1, Eddie Johnson

Johnson's NBA career is a remarkable study in high-level consistency and adaptability, making a significant impact across multiple teams over nearly two decades. Despite his impressive career statistics — 19,202 points, 4,832 rebounds and 2,550 assists — his achievements often didn't receive the spotlight they deserved.

His ability to average more than 21.5 points per game during three seasons and maintain a field-goal percentage of 47.2% highlights his effectiveness and efficiency.

His standout season came in 1988-89 with the Phoenix Suns, when he was awarded the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. However, despite these accomplishments, Johnson was never named an All-Star, which remains a surprising oversight.

This oversight extends to discussions about the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, where Johnson's name has been floated among NBA experts and insiders as a worthy candidate.

