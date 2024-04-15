The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26 and with it starts Team USA’s quest for another gold in men’s basketball. After winning gold in Tokyo, Steve Kerr and his team will be eager for another first-place finish in France. Team USA has won consecutive gold medals in the Olympics since finishing third in 2004.

According to a recent report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, 11 of the 12 roster sports are finalized. Here’s Charania’s tweet:

“Team USA is finalizing 11 of its 12-man Olympic roster: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This leaves one Team USA roster spot up for grabs. USA basketball picked a pool of 41 players in late January and the final spot is expected to be filled by someone from the remaining 30 players. Here’s a look who could fit best:

5 best players for Team USA's open spot for 2024 Olympics

5. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard was a part of Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics and he could retain his spot for this year’s event as well. While there is no shortage of players to start in the backcourt besides Steph Curry, Lillard and the Golden State Warriors guard could form a lethal shooting combo.

Lillard averaged 24.3 points in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He will now face the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

4. Draymond Green

Draymond Green

If there’s anything Draymond Green has proven in the past few seasons, it’s that he cannot be trusted to keep his cool in heated moments. However, Green has the experience of playing in the Olympics and is well aware of Steve Kerr’s management style. His close ties with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Curry could also help him in creating on-court chemistry in a short time.

3. Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

This might not be a popular pick given the fact that Chet Holmgren has played only one season in the NBA. However, he has already proven that he is a great rim protector with a perimeter game as well. Holmgren can be selected as a project in work who could lead Team USA in the future Olympics.

2. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving

After a few troubled years that saw Kyrie Irving in the news for all the wrong reasons, the former NBA champion saw a resurgence this regular season with the Dallas Mavericks. The idea of pairing him with Steph Curry in the backcourt, while reuniting with James is just too enticing to pass on.

1. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson

This is a no-brainer. Jalen Brunson has been a revelation this season and he deserves a spot on the team. Brunson was one of the key reasons why the New York Knicks finished second in the East. While at it, he also made his first All-Star appearance and averaged career-highs in points (28.7) and assists (6.7).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback