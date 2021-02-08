5 Best shooting guards in the league right now | NBA 2020-21

Backcourt play is arguably at its all-time peak in the NBA right now. There constantly seem to be tremendous battles between opposing guards who not only score efficiently but can also generate shots for their teammates. Shooting guards in today's NBA, such as Steph Curry, are complete offensive players who can handle the ball and distribute while creating good looks for themselves. However, the value of a shooting specialist cannot be overstated.

5 Best shooting guards in the NBA 2020-21 campaign

There are six shooting guards among the top 20 point-per-game scorers of the 2020-21 NBA season. While scoring is not the only important tool a shooting guard must possess, it is quickly becoming the most vital one.

These are the 5 best shooting guards in the 2020-21 NBA season so far.

#5 Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three-point basket against Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Under normal circumstances, Zach LaVine would be proud about the possibility of earning his first All-Star Game selection.

Despite this year's All-Star game looking increasingly unlikely, and the Chicago Bulls' struggles, LaVine's campaign has been fantastic so far, thanks to his explosive and efficient scoring.

LaVine averaged 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in the previous three seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He also posted solid 45/37/82 shooting splits during those three years.

However, LaVine has found another level in the 2020-21 NBA season. He is averaging 27 points per night with five rebounds and five assists per game. His current shooting splits are excellent, as he is at a red-hot 50/39.5/89 shooting form.

#4 Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell's Utah Jazz are on fire right now and hold the best record in the entire NBA. Though the team has been able to win games with him off the floor, Mitchell is the best player on the roster and the leader on offense.

Mitchell had a rough shooting start to the 2020-21 NBA season but the guard has turned things around and is the first option for the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points, four rebounds, and five assists per game with 44/42/83 shooting splits.