NBA MVP Race 2020-21: February Power Rankings

A month and a half after the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, some superstars are already establishing themselves in the NBA MVP discussion and building strong cases for the award. As the league enters Week 8, we here are our Power Rankings with the five leading candidates for the 2021 NBA MVP title.

2020-21 NBA MVP: February Power Rankings

The NBA MVP usually comes from one of the top-seeded teams in the league, although some circumstances and special achievements by a player during the regular season could change that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has won the last two NBA MVPs and is having another great year. However, he may struggle to repeat his win, as three consecutive MVPs for the same player is not a common occurrence in NBA history (only Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird have done it before).

In the early months of 2020-21 NBA season, the usual suspects can be found at the top of the NBA MVP race. LeBron James is always in the conversation, even in his 18th season, while we're also seeing young talents make their way onto the list of candidates.

#5 LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James remains the best player in today's NBA and is arguably the greatest in the history of the league. Yet again, he is one of the top candidates for the NBA MVP award, even though it is early in the 2020-21 season.

James is averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game in the current campaign. He has also made 49% of his field goals, 41% of his threes, and 72% of his free throws.

The only reason James is not at the top of this list is Anthony Davis. The big man is the Lakers' leader in Player Efficiency Rating and most defensive categories such as Defensive Rating and Defensive Win Shares.

Still, while James' quest for an MVP might not be helped by Davis' game, they form a lethal duo and could finish with back-to-back championships at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

#4 Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers.

Like LeBron James and Anthony Davis' situation, Paul George's great start to the 2020-21 NBA season may hurt Kawhi Leonard's MVP case. However, Leonard is currently in the 2020-21 NBA MVP mix after a great stretch of basketball.

The LA Clippers currently have one of the best records in the NBA, and Leonard is averaging 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists (career-high).

He is also on track to join the prestigious 50/40/90 club if he can continue his hot shooting streak. Leonard has made 51% of his field goals so far, 41% of his threes, and 92% of his free throws (career-high).

Leonard ranks second in PER (28.1) and second in Win Shares in the entire league.