Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the young guns upped their sneaker game when they flaunted some of the kicks in the market at the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

Victor Wembanyama was wearing the Nike GT Hustle, Scoot Henderson showed off his Puma Scoot Zero, and Chet Holmgren wore the Nike KD 16 'All-Star' for the occasion.

To quickly recap, Team Pau, led by Wembanyama, was stunned by Team Detlef, who later squared off against Team Jalen in the final. Despite falling behind early on, the latter notched up a comprehensive win, with Indiana Pacers Bennedict Mathurin taking MVP honors.

On that note, here are the five best sneakers that were worn by some of the big names during the Rising Stars Challenge.

5 best sneakers in NBA All-Star Rising game ft. Victor Wembanyama’s Nike GT

#5 Paolo Banchero - Jordan Luka 2

Paolo Banchero's Luka 2 had a color scheme that was dedicated to his grandmother. Sheila Guy-Snowden was always vocal in her support for her grandson.

The 'Sheila' colorway sees the shoe featuring a dominant pink-purple color along with black and red scattered line colors.

#4 Scoot Henderson - Puma Scoot Zero

The Scoot Zeroes were unveiled last December and the Portland Trail Blazers rookie laced up with a red and purple variant of his signature shoe.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Scoot Henderson inked an annual seven-figure, multi-year endorsement contract with Puma on June 12, 2022, and these new sneakers were one of the most eye-popping ones.

#3 Chet Holmgren - Nike KD 'All-Star'

Chet Holmgren showed his respect for Kevin Durant after working out with the Phoenix Suns forward. The big has been one of the standout performers this season and rocked a pair of KD 'All-Star' with a color scheme comprising pink and electric blue.

#2 Brandon Miller - Nike Kobe 8 'Aqua'

Brandon Miller was one of the names that created headlines prior to the 2023 NBA Draft before being acquired by the Charlotte Hornets. The guard sported a pair of Kobe 8 Aquas when the young guns faced off during the competition.

#1 Victor Wembanyama - Nike GT Hustle

Victor Wembanyama recently flaunted his new signature Nike shoes, which are aptly named "Alien." The rookie phenom himself designed the shoes, which exhibit a classic alien face. The design boasts an outer space look, with the alien face positioned on the back heel and the Nike Swoosh in metallic silver.