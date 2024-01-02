5 best & worst NBA trades of 2023

As we approach the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline next month, the OG Anunoby trade that landed the 2019 NBA champ in New York has received tons of attention. With the New York Knicks eager to make a big push into the Eastern Conference Finals and the Raptors looking to turn things around, the deal has been put under the microscope.

In addition, with the move serving as the first big trade leading up to the 2023-24 trade deadline, more and more deals could follow. With the new year underway, and the trade deadline right around the corner, let's take a look at the five best and worst NBA trades of 2023.

Note: Trades included took place during the 2023 calendar year, and aren't exclusively reserved to the 2023-24 NBA season.

Five best NBA trades of 2023

#5: New York Knicks acquire Josh Hart

Josh Hart has cemented himself as one of the best rotational players in the league. Whether he's erupting for an efficient scoring night, or locking down an opposing team's best scorer, Hart can impact winning regardless of what NBA team he's on.

Back in February of 2023, Hart wound up getting dealt to the Knicks in a move that has aged like fine wine. Given his style of play and intelligent defensive prowess, it's no wonder Hart has become a key player in Tom Thibodeau's rotations.

#4: Dallas Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving

When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving, there were immediate questions regarding whether or not he would wind up re-signing with the team. The duo of Irving and Luka Doncic struggled to find their rhythm at the end of the 2022-23 season; however since then, they have hit their stride.

This season, the duo have impressed when sharing the floor together, marking an impressive turnaround when compared to last season. With an extension locked down and the duo working together well, the move appears to have paid off.

#3: Milwaukee Bucks acquire Damian Lillard

The Milwaukee Bucks' trade for Damian Lillard was one of the most talked-about moves of the offseason. The team wound up not only stealing away a superstar from the Miami Heat, who were the favorites to land Lillard, but it also put them in a strong position.

Since making the trade, the Bucks now sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. In addition to adding in a generational scoring talent, the team also managed to retain Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

#2: LA Clippers acquire James Harden

After the LA Clippers acquired James Harden, the team struggled to find their fit; however, the team has since surged into the top five in the Western Conference. With an 8-2 record in their last 10, and a three-game win streak, the move has seemingly begun to pay off.

With questions about whether Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can remain healthy, Harden's presence gives the team a much-needed buffer. Thanks to the roster's combination of two-way play and veteran experience, they are true favorites in the West.

#1: Boston Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis

When the Boston Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis, fans were floored that the team parted ways with Marcus Smart. So far, however, the move has paid dividends, despite the hole left by the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Thanks to Porzingis' production, the Celtics (26-6) currently sit atop the Eastern Conference, with some of the best odds to win the NBA finals. If the multifaceted big man is able to remain healthy in the post-season, the move could give them the push they need to get over the championship hurdle.

Five worst NBA trades from 2023

#5: Philadelphia 76ers acquire Jalen McDaniels

The Philadelphia 76ers' acquisition of Jalen McDaniels didn't yield any significant results for team, resulting in McDaniels being traded to Toronto. In exchange, the team parted ways with Matisse Thybulle, who has underperformed since the trade.

While the move didn't necessarily put the 76ers in a worse spot than they were pre-trade, the deal didn't make much of a difference for them. Knowing that McDaniels was only around for 24 games, it's clear they could have waited and utilized him as part of a more impactful trade package.

#4: Atlanta Hawks lose John Collins

John Collins had been in trade rumors for a long time prior to the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz working out a trade deal. The trade saw the Hawks acquire Rudy Gay and a second-round pick, marking an incredibly underwhelming haul.

On the flip side, Collins has averaged 13.6 points per game in Utah, while averaging 7.9 rebounds per game. Although the team likely wanted to free up space to give them room to maneuver, they likely could have used Collins' production.

#3: Golden State Warriors acquire Chris Paul

The Golden State Warriors' acquisition of Chris Paul raised a number of questions about the veteran point guard's fit with the team. Despite that, the Warriors seemed optimistic, with Steve Kerr confident that Paul would fit in well with the team.

What the move didn't do, however, was address the need to bolster the team's frontcourt. To put it simply, the team lacks forwards and big men, and despite all he brings, Paul doesn't fill either of those needs.

#2: Phoenix Suns acquire Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Bradley Beal was one of the most groundbreaking trades in recent memory; however, the Suns have little to show for it. So far, between injuries Beal has dealt with, and injuries Durant and Booker have dealt with, the trio has yet to showcase their full potential.

Although this trade could end up being one that pays off big down the road, right now, a number of question marks remain.

#1: Washington Wizards acquire Jordan Poole

When the Washington Wizards acquired Jordan Poole, fans were quick to crack jokes about Poole and Kyle Kuzma's isolation style of play. So far this season, the jokes seem to have some truth behind them, with the Wizards posting one of the worst records in the NBA.

With questions about Poole and Kuzma's fit, and serious doubts lingering about whether their play styles are conducive to winning, this move stands alone. Considering Poole is under contract through the 2026-27 season, the Wizards could be paying for this move for quite some time.

As we approach the 2023-24 NBA Trade Deadline next month, it's unclear how this trade deadline could play out. As NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has indicated, he believes this offseason could wind up being lackluster compared to years past.

Of course, on the flip side, as we've seen before, once one domino falls, others are quick to follow suit. Whether the Knicks and Raptors trade for OG Anunoby and the duo of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley ramps up the NBA trade deadline moves, only time will tell.