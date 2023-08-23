5 biggest Brooklyn Nets rivals in NBA 

The Brooklyn Nets have been part of the league since 1967 but had a different team name in their earlier years. Now, they're one of the teams that are considered to be in the group of teams that belong in the big market.

The Nets have a storied franchise that spans decades and has catered to tons of historic players. Players like Julius Erving, Kevin Durant and Deron Williams have helped them take on their rivals around the league.

The Brooklyn Nets have shifted their focus after the KD era

Brooklyn had big plans for KD and his All-Star teammates, but internal problems caused them to be disbanded in the middle of last season. Now, the Nets are taking on a different path with their new young talent that they acquired following the trade that sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

With Mikal Bridges' rise to becoming a reliable scorer, the franchise has begun building around the two-way star. They're back at square one, but this time, they will have to build an organic roster. They've done it in the past, which is comforting for the fans as they know the Nets' front office has what it takes.

Here are the organization's five biggest rivals in the league.

#5, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

The intensity of the rivalry between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors isn't like the others on this list. But, whenever the two teams battle on the court, they take it seriously.

Raptors fans are familiar with the first-round matchup against the Nets in the 2014 playoffs. The defensive performance of Paul Pierce ended many fans of the Toronto team as it lost to Brooklyn in Game 7.

#4, Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

During LeBron James' stint with the Miami Heat, the Nets seemed to be their constant rivals. They aren't in the same division, but both teams had so much animosity toward each other.

In 2014, they played the first game where they had nicknames on their jerseys. The intensity of the game made it an exciting bout and even had James fouling out of the game. Now, the Heat have Jimmy Butler as their star, but the hostility is still there.

#3, Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Nets didn't really care much for each other until recently. Thanks to the trade that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn and James Harden to Philly, the dynamic between the two teams have changed.

Due to the history that the players of each team have had, their games have been exciting to watch. Fans are even getting in on it, booing the players and chanting inappropriate phrases.

#2, Boston Celtics

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics have a reputation for having the best front office in the NBA. This involved the trade that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets, which ended up being a terrible transaction.

Additionally, when Kyrie Irving switched teams, going from Boston to Brooklyn, fans were upset. Since then, the Celtics have had the upper hand in their rivalry after sweeping the Nets in the 2022 playoffs.

#1, New York Knicks

New Jersey Nets vs. New York Knicks

The rivalry between the New York Knicks and the Nets is widely known around the league. Due to both teams being located in the same city, many picked sides as to which team is the sole "team of the borough."

It's always a treat to watch the Nets and Knicks get down to business whenever they play against each other. The intensity is riveting.

