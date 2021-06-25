5 Biggest draft steals in NBA history

The NBA Draft is a unique opportunity for a franchise to enlist generational talents. While many have had success picking exceptional talents early in the NBA draft, several 'late bloomers' have rewarded franchises that took a chance on them.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Bill Russell are some of the No.1 picks that have taken the league by storm. By that standard, it would be unwise to pass up on a player topping the prospect list in a bid to secure a "steal" in the NBA Draft.

While no one knows how a player will develop after they get into the NBA, the solution is to never pass up on the most likely candidates. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo (15th), Kawhi Leonard (15th), and Rudy Gobert (27th) are also considered draft steals because they have exceeded expectations that come with the position at which they were selected.

Just remember, when Giannis, Kawhi and Nikola Jokic were entering the NBA Draft no one was talking about them on lottery night. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) June 23, 2021

It makes perfect sense to want an earlier pick as you will get the opportunity to select some of the most highly-rated players in the NBA Draft. However, there have been a few top-tier prospects that have been chosen deep inside the draft. These players were overtly underrated but proved their doubters wrong, making them some of the NBA's biggest Draft steals.

That said, let's take a look at five players that are considered the five biggest draft steals in NBA history.

#5 Draymond Green, 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the 5th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft second round. Although he is not known for his scoring, his defensive acumen and ability to make a pass have made him invaluable to the Warriors.

Green is also lauded for his high basketball IQ and ability to guard every position in the league. He is, without an iota of doubt, one of the most versatile players in NBA history.

For someone who was selected so late in the draft, his production levels have been unreal. He was a major player in the Warriors' dynasty that won three NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson Steph Curry ,Draymond Green & Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/QtaHgg0SGr — Drip Blessed (@BlessedImages__) June 20, 2021

Alongside his championship rings, he also holds awards for NBA Defensive Player of the year (2017), NBA steals leader (2017) and has made several All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive lists.

#4 Nikola Jokic, 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic holds the record for being the only second-round draft pick to win an MVP title in the NBA regular season following his victory in the 2020-21 season. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets as the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

When it comes to versatility, Jokic is mentioned with some of the greats in league history. He played all 72 games for the Nuggets during the regular season and averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. However, his team was swept by the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi-finals.

Nikola Jokic is a finalist for the 'Best Athlete in Men's Sports' and 'Best NBA Player Award' at the 2021 ESPYS. 💪 pic.twitter.com/OsKZt70n4n — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 18, 2021

With age on his side, Jokic is in the middle of what will seemingly be a rewarding career. The Serbian is only in his sixth season and has made three All-Star appearances (2019-2021), the All-NBA first team (2019, 2021), and the coveted MVP award in 2021.

